ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NABC Gifts Recycled Rides to Three Deserving Dallas Residents

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
bodyshopbusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with car donors and local representatives from Farmers Insurance, Allstate and GEICO and repair partners DFW Collision, Crest Cadillac and On the Road Garage, recently donated refurbished vehicles to three deserving Dallas residents via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program. The vehicle...

www.bodyshopbusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
timesnewsexpress.com

As Housing Supply Fails to Meet Demand in Dallas, the Rent’s Too Darn High

By now, you probably already feel the pinch. As more and more people move to Texas, the least surprising thing ever is happening in Dallas: Rents are skyrocketing. The Texas Realtors 2021 Relocation Report found that between 537,000 and 582,000 people moved to Texas in 2019, and the state ranked second overall in relocation activity in the same year. But with this influx of new people comes the problem of where they are going to live, and demand is now higher than supply.
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

North Texas drowning: 17 deaths so far at DFW area lakes

LEWISVILLE, Texas — On Friday, park rangers cruising alongside Lake Lewisville with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have been retaining a watchful eye. The group instructed WFAA on Friday that it had seen 17 drownings throughout the seven Dallas-Fort Worth area lakes it oversees since final October, which is the beginning of its present fiscal 12 months.
LEWISVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Free Event in Dallas Provides Family Fun, Household Goods

A free, family-friendly event is coming to Dallas on Saturday, June 25. It’s called Turn UP at the Dallas Public Library event with the Dallas City of Learning. It’s a day of free summer learning activities the entire family will enjoy. Kids will be able to explore arts and crafts, dance, STEM, music and more.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Dallas, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Society
City
Euless, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Axios Dallas

3 private pools to rent in Dallas starting at $45 an hour

Escape the summer heat by renting out a swimming spot through the pool-sharing site, Swimply.How it works: The site is like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.Swimply had just gotten off the ground at the start of the pandemic. This summer, the company is making a big push in Texas.Details: Swimply doesn't require hosts to provide bathrooms — but says most of them do.The company offers liability and property damage protection, but recommends hosts "obtain appropriate insurance."Here are three swimming spots for rent in Dallas:1. Resort-style retreatKick back at this luxe pool...
DALLAS, TX
myfoxzone.com

These are the new attractions coming to the State Fair of Texas this year

DALLAS — Every year, the State Fair of Texas brings thousands to Fair Park to celebrate new foods, attractions and events. You know the staples, like chowing down on a Fletcher's corny dog while watching the Red River Showdown. On the fair grounds, however, there will be a handful of new attractions for fairgoers to enjoy.
TEXAS STATE
bodyshopbusiness.com

Auto Glass Now Opens Two New Locations

Auto Glass Now, a same-day glass repair, replacement and calibration company, has announced the opening of Auto Glass Now Carrolton in Carrollton, Texas and Auto Glass Now Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C. Both locations are brand-new facilities built exclusively to provide reliable, premier glass repair services to their regions. Additionally, they...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nabc#North Texas#Vehicles#Charity#Farmers Insurance#Allstate#Geico#Dfw Collision#Texas Star Golf Club#U S Marine Corps#Hyundai#Ford Focus
nrn.com

Nation’s Only Chicken Salad Franchise Continues to Expand Across Texas, Inks Deals for Locations Across Austin, Dallas and San Antonio

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of franchise agreements that will bring nearly 20 new restaurants to the state over the next five years. The brand has signed two major deals over the past year in Texas— one for 8-units in San Antonio in October 2021 and most recently one for 8-units in Austin. Texas continues to prove itself as a prime area for expansion as Chicken Salad Chick builds on the success of its 21 existing locations across Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. The brand plans to open five new locations in Texas this year, which add to its goal to open 50 locations across the country by the end of 2022.
DALLAS, TX
TheDailyBeast

Spectrum to Pay Millions to Family of Texas Woman Killed by Cable Man

Charter Communications, the cable company also known as Spectrum, will pay $357 million to the family of a Texas woman who was murdered by a Spectrum cable installer in 2019, a Dallas jury has ruled. Betty Thomas, 83, was stabbed to death by Roy Holden Jr. after he went to her house for a service call in Dec. 2019 then returned the next day to rob and kill her. The jury found that Spectrum was negligent in Thomas’ death because the company failed to properly vet Holden, ignored warning signs, and didn’t regulate the use of company cars by employees who were off-duty. Holden, who is serving life in prison, used his Spectrum key card to access a company vehicle when he wasn’t on the clock in order to drive to Thomas’ house to rob and stab her, for which he also used a company-issued knife and gloves. Testimony also revealed that Holden stole the credit cards and checks of multiple elderly customers. Spectrum said they plan to appeal and argued, “The law in Texas and the facts presented at trial clearly show this crime was not foreseeable.”
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
Thrillist

The 14 Best Places to Watch Fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

The time of year is upon us when the lyrics to America’s most patriotic songs come to vivid life. From broad stripes, bright stars, and tiny bombs bursting in air to many-a-rocket’s red glare, it’s not just one Party in the U.S.A., but several throughout North Texas. We’ve already had a few fireworks displays to get us into the spirit this past weekend, but the bulk of the Independence Day celebrations take place this upcoming long weekend. So whether you’re in Dallas, Fort Worth, or one of our many suburbs, you’re close to more than your fair share of exploding nighttime light shows. Or head to the shores of White Rock Lake for one of our favorite spots to view multiple shows in every direction. Read on for 14 thrilling ways to celebrate America with red, white, and blue to spare.
FORT WORTH, TX
CentralTrack

The Spread: Leon Bridges Drops Song About Texas Coffee Chain.

The 2022 Restaurant Show To be Hosted In Dallas, A New Rooftop Bar Is Opening Soon, Chicago’s Naf-Naf Grill Expands To Texas & More. , our weekly feature that aims to share all the area restaurant, food and beverage industry news that’s fit to print. Except, this is the Internet, so space isn’t a concern. Also: Good thing, because this is Dallas and this town always has breaking restaurant news going down like whoa.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Boater missing in Dallas, swimmer drowns in Joe Pool Lake

DALLAS - Dallas police divers are looking for a man who jumped out of a boat into Lake Ray Hubbard. Around midnight, someone called to report the man had jumped into the water near Interstate 30 and never resurfaced. Police officers and firefighters from Dallas and Garland spent three hours...
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

Miss Southlake And Teen Win Preliminary Awards

Miss Southlake and Miss Southlake Outstanding Teen won awards during their first night of preliminary competition earlier this week. On Tuesday, June 21, Miss Southlake Landry Champlin and Miss Southlake's Outstanding Teen J-Belle Kimbrell headed to the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson to compete in the preliminary rounds for Miss Texas and Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen competitions. According to a media release, Landry won Overall Talent and a $1,000 scholarship for her rendition of Frank Sinatra's “That’s Life.” Meanwhile, J-Belle won Overall On-Stage Question In Evening Wear and a $500 scholarship to go along with it. On the second night of preliminaries, J-Belle also won Overall Talent and another $500 scholarship for her rendition of "The Wizard And I" from "Wicked."
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

First-time 'Meet the Breed' dog event happening in Dallas

DALLAS — A first-time event is coming to Dallas that will give people the chance to get to know more about a breed of dog they might be interested in adopting. Dallas' first American Kennel Club Meet the Breeds event is happening at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy