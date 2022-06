Heading back to my old hometown for a day trip last week, I was armed with two books of first-class stamps because I knew I’d want to send a few postcards to friends. Eastbourne is a gorgeous place with a golden pier, blue waters and a stunning pebbled beach, and I was dying to write to some loved ones and tell them how I’d fallen over in public twice and how I’d had the best battered sausage and chips in the country. A few weeks prior to my trip, I realised that nobody seems to send postcards any more –...

MAINE STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO