ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Settlement, TX

Video: Good Samaritan helps police take down suspect in Texas with a ride

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWO3z_0gIuFwrQ00

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — Police in Texas are thanking a citizen who gave an officer a ride during a police chase, helping them catch a suspect.

The White Settlement Police Department said in a news release that two of its officers were responding to a report of a stolen car, and when they tried to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect got out of the car and started to run.

Video from the officers’ body cameras was shared by the police department on its Facebook page and shows the officers racing to catch up with the suspect. As one officer falls behind, a car pulls up and offers him a ride. The officer gets into the back seat and directs the driver, finally arriving to catch the suspect and place him under arrest.

The officer who got a ride, identified to WFAA as Corporal J. Porter, can be heard on the body camera saying, “Had to get taxied, don’t mind me.”

“It’s hot outside, they have heavy gear on, and sometimes some of us have better cardio than others. I’m in that camp too. I probably would have needed a ride sooner than the corporal did,” White Settlement Police Chief Chris Cook told WFAA.

The good Samaritan, identified as Jimmy Davis, told WFAA that he saw the chase and wanted to help.

“My instincts just kicked in,” Davis told the station. “I was glad I was in the right place at the right time. I did what I had to do, and I would do it again.”

The suspect, Joshua Brown, was arrested and faces multiple charges, including evading arrest.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
White Settlement, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
White Settlement, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Good Samaritan#Wfaa#Wspd
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy