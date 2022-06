SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a problem we’re all facing across the United States and in the ArkLaTex: high gas prices. On Wednesday, June 22, President Joe Biden called on Congress to consider his plan to give relief at the pumps. He said he wants to suspend the federal gas tax for three months. That would bring the price down from Triple A’s reported national average of $4.95.

