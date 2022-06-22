15 vehicles impacted by fire near Athens

CULLMAN, Ala. – A group of members from the Cullman Chamber of Commerce, Wallace State, Cullman Area Technology Academy and the Cullman Economic Development Agency went out to tour Busted Knuckle Off Road facility on Wednesday to see the assembly process of Rock Bouncers. Owner Jake Burkey and his team showed everyone around his shop where the crew work on specialty Rock Bouncers. The off-road vehicles are four-wheel drive custom made machines that can climb near vertical walls and pull themselves over boulders to reach the top of a hill. Busted Knuckle has been in Cullman around four years and will...

