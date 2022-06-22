15 vehicles impacted by fire near Athens

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that two people died on Thursday in a motorcycle crash in northwest Alabama. State troopers said Marianne Esch, 72, and Carl Esch, 74, both of Madison – died after their 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed into a tractor trailer on U.S. Highway 72, approximately two miles east of Rogersville in Lauderdale County.
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Hartselle Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday afternoon. According to Hartselle PD, a vehicle was shot into from another vehicle near Frost and Crestline Streets. A juvenile in one of the vehicles was shot, but the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a hot day in Guntersville but that’s not stopping crew-members from setting up for HydroFest taking place this weekend. The HydroFest will be celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Roy Duby’s World Speed Record of 200.419 miles per hour. The festivities are scheduled...
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - There is a heavy police presence on Harborview Drive in Madison currently. A witness near the scene told WAFF that they heard a gentleman screaming at police telling them he is heavily armed and using profanities. The witness also reports that they heard one shot fired...
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body of a 32-year-old man was found in a car in Falkville on Thursday. According to Morgan County Coroner, Jeff Chunn, Falkville police officers discovered the body of Dante Hawes, from Dayton, Ohio, in a car on Buster Road around 2 p.m. Chunn said Hawes...
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Several people in Lauderdale County are raising concerns over the Shoals Ambulance service. James Smith lives in Lauderdale County. He says one day his wife’s great uncle collapsed and struggled to breathe. Smith was a paramedic for almost 30 years. He said it took entirely too long for the ambulance to arrive.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Debbie Moore owns a small store in Madison County and she is doing all she can to keep her business afloat during a construction project that’s closed major roads nearby. Moore has even spent much of her own money to create a road around the...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A nail nightmare as police are searching for someone they say turned to violence when their salon service didn’t turn out how they wanted it to. This happened last month at 3505 Pulaski Pike and it was all caught on camera. The victim in this case tells police that while the suspect was getting her nails done, she got angry and slapped them across the face.
CULLMAN, Ala. – A group of members from the Cullman Chamber of Commerce, Wallace State, Cullman Area Technology Academy and the Cullman Economic Development Agency went out to tour Busted Knuckle Off Road facility on Wednesday to see the assembly process of Rock Bouncers. Owner Jake Burkey and his team showed everyone around his shop where the crew work on specialty Rock Bouncers. The off-road vehicles are four-wheel drive custom made machines that can climb near vertical walls and pull themselves over boulders to reach the top of a hill.
Beaver Nuggets and Texas brisket sandwiches are nearly ready to be served in Tennessee. WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor and Reporter Lexi Spivak stopped by Tennessee's first Buc-ee's location in Crossville ahead of the grand opening.
OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - A contractor that took over $87,000 from a widow of an Army veteran to build a home, and never followed through, has been arrested. Brittany Story’s husband, Army Sergeant Justin Story, died by suicide in May 2020 after suffering from severe PTSD. Brittany...
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A plane crashed near the Scottsboro Municipal Airport on Wednesday morning. According to Airport Manager J.B. Sandlin, the plane crashed on June 22 around 6:15 a.m. with only the pilot on board. The crash resulted in no injuries. The airport closed for a brief period following the crash to check for property damage. Operations resumed at 7:15 a.m.
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Scottsboro man was arrested in Jackson County last week on multiple charges including manslaughter and assault following an incident involving a motorcycle and a motor vehicle. According to online court documents, Matthew Wade Dabbs, age 36, was arrested in Henagar by the DeKalb County...
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday:. Failure to appear- driving without a license: Stephen M Reynolds, Jr., 41, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center. Burglary, third degree: Joshua E. Burditus, 37, of...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Franklin County deputies arrested the president of the Franklin County Rescue Squad after investigators discovered he stole more than $13,000 in taxpayer money. Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said John Brackin Jr. admitted to using money provided to the rescue squad for his personal use. According...
