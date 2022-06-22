ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 vehicles impacted by fire near Athens

By Nick Kremer
WAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Fire Department is on the scene of a fire...

www.waff.com

weisradio.com

Two Dead After Motorcycle Collides with Tractor Trailer

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that two people died on Thursday in a motorcycle crash in northwest Alabama. State troopers said Marianne Esch, 72, and Carl Esch, 74, both of Madison – died after their 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed into a tractor trailer on U.S. Highway 72, approximately two miles east of Rogersville in Lauderdale County.
ROGERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Hartselle Police investigating shooting

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Hartselle Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday afternoon. According to Hartselle PD, a vehicle was shot into from another vehicle near Frost and Crestline Streets. A juvenile in one of the vehicles was shot, but the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

HydroFest happening this weekend in Guntersville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a hot day in Guntersville but that’s not stopping crew-members from setting up for HydroFest taking place this weekend. The HydroFest will be celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Roy Duby’s World Speed Record of 200.419 miles per hour. The festivities are scheduled...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Heavy Police presence on Harborview Dr. in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - There is a heavy police presence on Harborview Drive in Madison currently. A witness near the scene told WAFF that they heard a gentleman screaming at police telling them he is heavily armed and using profanities. The witness also reports that they heard one shot fired...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Dayton murder suspect found dead in Falkville

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body of a 32-year-old man was found in a car in Falkville on Thursday. According to Morgan County Coroner, Jeff Chunn, Falkville police officers discovered the body of Dante Hawes, from Dayton, Ohio, in a car on Buster Road around 2 p.m. Chunn said Hawes...
FALKVILLE, AL
WAFF

Residents, County official raising concerns over Shoals Ambulance service

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Several people in Lauderdale County are raising concerns over the Shoals Ambulance service. James Smith lives in Lauderdale County. He says one day his wife’s great uncle collapsed and struggled to breathe. Smith was a paramedic for almost 30 years. He said it took entirely too long for the ambulance to arrive.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A nail nightmare as police are searching for someone they say turned to violence when their salon service didn’t turn out how they wanted it to. This happened last month at 3505 Pulaski Pike and it was all caught on camera. The victim in this case tells police that while the suspect was getting her nails done, she got angry and slapped them across the face.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Busted Knuckle Off Road Vehicles to expand facility

CULLMAN, Ala. – A group of members from the Cullman Chamber of Commerce, Wallace State, Cullman Area Technology Academy and the Cullman Economic Development Agency went out to tour Busted Knuckle Off Road facility on Wednesday to see the assembly process of Rock Bouncers. Owner Jake Burkey and his team showed everyone around his shop where the crew work on specialty Rock Bouncers. The off-road vehicles are four-wheel drive custom made machines that can climb near vertical walls and pull themselves over boulders to reach the top of a hill. Busted Knuckle has been in Cullman around four years and will...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Plane crash results in brief closure of Scottsboro Airport

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A plane crashed near the Scottsboro Municipal Airport on Wednesday morning. According to Airport Manager J.B. Sandlin, the plane crashed on June 22 around 6:15 a.m. with only the pilot on board. The crash resulted in no injuries. The airport closed for a brief period following the crash to check for property damage. Operations resumed at 7:15 a.m.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
CNHI

Arrests for Monday, June, 20 - Thursday, June 23, 2022

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday:. Failure to appear- driving without a license: Stephen M Reynolds, Jr., 41, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center. Burglary, third degree: Joshua E. Burditus, 37, of...
CULLMAN, AL

