Mrs. Jacqueline Faith Jones Davis age 60 of Graceville, Florida (Better known as Faye Jones) went home to be with the Lord on Friday June 24th at the Southeast Health Center in Dothan, Alabama with her family at her bedside. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.

GRACEVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO