Emergency curfew ordinance enacted

LAKE COMO — An emergency curfew ordinance introduced and adopted at the Tuesday, June 21 at the mayor and council meeting.

This ordinance was recommended by Police Chief Tina Scott, who brought the issue of pop-up parties along the Jersey Shore to the attention of borough officials.

This ordinance would allow for an emergency curfew for all individuals in the borough to be enacted as needed to stop such a party from taking place in Lake Como.

Police Chief Scott referenced the pop-up party that happened in Long Branch, which she said resulted in an “riot situation.”

Police Chief Scott also said that these parties are planned through social media by promoters, telling individuals to come to the beach and bring alcohol and marajuana.

“It was a recommendation that all of the towns put into effect an emergency curfew, so that if we did need it, we would be able to do it.”

Police Chief Scott said that the police department, along with county and state police, are monitoring all social media, keeping an eye out for these social media posts.

Borough Attorney Marguerite Schaffer said, “The concern from the borough’s perspective is that, if this pop-up party turns out to be similar to the one in Long Branch, then it’s dangerous for the people in the community and they are going to want everyone off the streets.”

Ms. Schaffer explained that the borough does have a special events permit requirement that would discourage such pop-up parties from taking place. This special events permit measure would allow the borough to heavily fine any organizers who hold an un-permitted event.

