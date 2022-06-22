ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A look back at funded COPS School Violence Prevention Program grants

By Judy Riffle, Ed.D
Cover picture for the articleA total of $53 million is up for grabs this year to make schools safer — It is that time again – the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) grant cycle is open!. This funding is authorized under the 2018 STOP...

Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX

