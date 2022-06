On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that more than $2 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. The funding is made available through the Annual Grant Program, a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. Signed by Governor Ivey in 2019, the Rebuild Alabama Act requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO