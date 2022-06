ROYAL OAK, MI - Detroit Zoo staff members say they are heartbroken following the death of Kisa. The Amur tiger was the oldest tiger living in the Devereux Tiger Forest. Kisa was born at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak on August 12, 2003. At almost 19 years old, she had lived past the life expectancy of an Amur tiger, which is 10 to 15 years in the wild.

