With Vasilevskiy leading the way, Lightning have been strong on home ice

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay rides an eight-game home winning streak into Wednesday's pivotal Game 4 against the Avalanche. With a chance to tie the Stanley Cup Final at two games apiece, the Tampa Bay Lightning are exactly where they want to be and that's on home ice. The Bolts have won...

NHL

Lamoureux height, weight make him unique prospect for 2022 NHL Draft

6-foot-7, 199-pound defenseman working with trainer, nutritionist on ideal balance of mass, skill. The 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held July 7-8 at Bell Centre in Montreal. The first round will be July 7 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are July 8 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features.
NHL

Huberdeau talks new Panthers coach Maurice, career season with NHL.com

League leader in assists discusses Florida's next steps, ball hockey's place in offseason training. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this special Stanley Cup Playoffs edition, we feature Florida Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau, who finished tied for second in the NHL with 115 points and led the League with 85 assists this season.
NHL

Mayor Gainey and Council Meet with At-Risk Youth at PPG Paints Arena

Mayor Ed Gainey and City Council members met today with Pittsburgh youths to discuss reducing gun violence, in a summit hosted by the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Community Partnerships are one of the pillars of Mayor Gainey's Pittsburgh Plan for Peace, and summits like the one today are one such avenue for youth, community and faith leaders, and elected officials to come together and promote peace in the city.
NHL

Nuts & Bolts: Backs still against the wall in Game 6

After fighting off elimination in Denver, the Lightning return home needing a repeat performance in Game 6 on Sunday. Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's Game 6 matchup against the Avalanche on Sunday. When: Sunday, June 26 - 8 p.m. ET. Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL.
NHL

Trotz tells NHL.com why he won't coach next season

Says family main reason he turned down Jets, others in exclusive interview. Barry Trotz will not coach in the NHL next season, saying he's certain he's not in a position to give the time and commitment required to do any job to his standard. In an exclusive interview with NHL.com...
NHL

Avalanche, Lightning forced to reset during dream of winning Stanley Cup

DENVER -- They are living the dream. The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning are doing what they've wanted to do since they were kids, competing for the Stanley Cup. But this is the part you can't imagine -- adrenaline, fatigue, pain, pressure, logistics, travel. Everyone has worked for years...
NHL

Chicago defeats Springfield in Game 5 to win Calder Cup

Lyon has 28-save shutout to clinch AHL championship for Hurricanes affiliate. The Chicago Wolves won the first Calder Cup Finals in three years by defeating the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-0 in Game 5 at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday. Alex Lyon made 28 saves for his second shutout of...
NHL

Gilbert NFT patches to benefit Rangers' Garden of Dreams Foundation

Fans can also bid on memorabilia, unique experiences until July 1. Rod Gilbert's work on behalf of the New York Rangers' Garden of Dreams Foundation is continuing 10 months after the death of the man known as "Mr. Ranger." The Foundation, a nonprofit organization that brings life-changing opportunities to young...
NHL

Zhilkin watches Kucherov of Lightning closely ahead of 2022 NHL Draft

Guelph forward who moved from Russia to Canada as youth has 'whole package' as prospect. The 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held July 7-8 at Bell Centre in Montreal. The first round will be July 7 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are July 8 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at forward Danil Zhilkin of Guelph of the Ontario Hockey League. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.
NHL

Wideman: 'It's one of the most fun weeks of the summer'

Led by his younger brother, Alex, whose resume includes stints in the USHL, NCAA, ECHL, AHL and three European leagues, the five-day camp concludes on Friday at Brentwood Ice Rink in their hometown of St. Louis. This marks the fifth summer that the Widemans have teamed up to educate youngsters...
NHL

Detroit signs goaltender Victor Brattstrom to one-year contract extension

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed goaltender Victor Brattstrom to a one-year contract extension. Brattstrom, 25, appeared in 35 games between the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins and ECHL's Toledo Walleye during the 2021-22 campaign, which was his first in North America. In 32 games with Grand Rapids, he owned a 11-16-3 record with a 3.32 goals-against average, 0.894 save percentage and one shutout, while posting a 2-1-0 mark with a 4.29 goals-against average and 0.829 save percentage in three appearances with Toledo. Brattstrom was also recalled to Detroit's active roster for the first time in his career on March 29 and backed-up Red Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic against the New York Rangers on March 30. Originally selected by the Red Wings in the sixth round (160th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Brattstrom spent the 2020-21 campaign with KooKoo in the SM-Liiga, Finland's top professional league, where he ranked as one of the league's top netminders by posting a 2.20 goals-against average and 0.903 save percentage, alongside an 18-12-7 record and one shutout.
NHL

Del Bel Belluz aiming to perfect two-way game heading into 2022 NHL Draft

Mississauga center capable of 'pro detail plays' following breakout season in OHL. The 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held July 7-8 at Bell Centre in Montreal. The first round will be July 7 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are July 8 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features.
NHL

Stanley Cup Final blog: Nicholas Paul

Lightning forward discusses bouncing back, keeping season alive with Game 5 win. Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nicholas Paul will be keeping his own blog throughout the 2022 Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche. He will check in regularly with behind-the-scenes access. In the fifth entry, Paul talks about the Lightning's 3-2 win in Game 5 on Friday at Ball Arena. Paul played 21:00 for the Lightning, who kept their season alive. They trail the best-of-7 series 3-2.
NHL

FUTURE WATCH: Bourgault posts assist as Cataractes fall to Sea Dogs

SAINT JOHN, NB - It was a game of two very different periods for Xavier Bourgault and the Shawinigan Cataractes on Saturday afternoon in the final round-robin contest of the Memorial Cup. The Cataractes held a three-goal lead on the Saint John Sea Dogs through 20 minutes, but five straight...
NHL

NHL Draft Viewing Party presented by Molson Export

MONTREAL - Nothing will compare to watching the announcement of the first overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft alongside fellow Canadiens fans. With that in mind, Molson Export is hosting a LIVE viewing party for the first round on a giant screen on July 7. You're invited to Canadiens...
NHL

Live Blog: Lightning at Avalanche - Game 5

Live updates from Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on Friday. It's now do-or-die for the Lightning, who need a victory over the Avalanche in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final to keep their season going. TV coverage: ABC (check local listings) Radio coverage: 970...
