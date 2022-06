A lot can happen in a minute. A Toronto spa learned that the hard way after two people snuck in and took a Chanel shopping bag right from their storefront. It all happened on Monday, June 20, at Rejuuv Medi Spa in Yorkville, 10 minutes before 5 p.m. Rejuuv Medi Spa co-owner Evelyn Yin shared with Narcity that one of her clients had her luxury shopping bag stolen right as their secretary was tending to another guest at that time.

