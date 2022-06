Penn State received some great recruiting news this weekend when Alabama four-star safety DaKaari Nelson announced his commitment to the program. Nelson adds to an already impressive Class of 2023 haul that remains highly ranked in the national recruiting rankings, and there could still be some more uplifting recruiting news to come for the Nittany Lions. The addition of Nelson to the recruiting class certainly drew plenty of reactions after his Saturday afternoon commitment from head coach James Franklin firing off his patented recruiting news tweet to other members of the Class of 2023 welcoming their newest recruiting classmate. Here is a sampling of tweets reacting to the recruiting news. DaKaari Nelson's announcement tweethttps://twitter.com/dakaari_nelson/status/1540771865752485888The signature James Franklin tweethttps://twitter.com/coachjfranklin/status/1540770624737624065The Class of 2023 checks inhttps://twitter.com/Alex_Birchmeier/status/1540731111101198337 https://twitter.com/Alex_Birchmeier/status/1540772631737118721 https://twitter.com/Lamontpayne18/status/1540659985687904257 https://twitter.com/Lamontpayne18/status/1540781249635049472DaKaari Nelson already gets on board with recruiting othershttps://twitter.com/dakaari_nelson/status/1540891533355917313Auburn fan reacts after Tigers lose in-state recruithttps://twitter.com/au_helmet/status/1540854191698202625More reactionshttps://twitter.com/seanfitz247/status/1540783128091865088 https://twitter.com/tomwendell/status/154082106196043776211

