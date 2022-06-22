Body pulled from Indian Creek in Caldwell

Originally published June 22 on KTVB.COM .

An unidentified person was pulled from a creek in Caldwell and has been turned over to the coroner’s office, police said on Wednesday.

Lt. Damon Rice of the Caldwell Police Department told KTVB that they don’t know if the person fell or was pushed into Indian Creek.

They cannot confirm how long the body has been there, he said, but stated it was “pretty unidentifiable.”

The person might be male, Rice said, and has possibly identifiable tattoos.

“We’re continuing the investigation because we just don’t know,” Rice said.

A spokesperson for the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said they are assisting with a drone over the scene.

The incident remains under investigation with Caldwell PD.

