OLYMPIA, Wash. - Senate Republican Leader John Braun, R-WA., shared his comments in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade. Braun says, "Today's decision does not affect the law here in Washington. Even my Democrat colleagues have been quick to point out that our laws protect access to abortion procedures. However, better support for pregnant women who choose to give birth should be a common goal for all of us, regardless of our politics. Compassion and empathy, rather than hostility, should be the universal approach. I'm hoping this is how we all move forward."

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO