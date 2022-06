Another Free Fishing Weekend is coming up in New York State. Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26 are two of the state's six free fishing days offered every year to increase fishing participation and awareness across the state. The state is also holding the free fishing days to introduce new anglers to the sport of fishing. During Free Fishing Days, New York residents and non-residents are permitted to fish for free without a fishing license. Participants are reminded that although the requirement for a fishing license is waived during free fishing days, all other fishing regulations remain in effect.

HOBBIES ・ 1 DAY AGO