The Reds signed Solano in March to help bolster their infield — and their lineup — but will only now see what he can do for the team. The 34-year-old Colombian is coming off a successful three-season campaign with the San Francisco Giants, winning a Silver Slugger for his performance in the truncated 2020 season when he slashed .326/.365/.463 with 29 RBI and 62 hits in just 54 games played.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO