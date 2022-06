YARMOUTH – A Somerville attorney was arrested by the FBI in Yarmouth Friday on charges that he engaged in a scheme to bribe the Medford Chief of Police. Sean O’Donovan, 54, was indicted on two counts of honest services wire fraud and one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. O’Donovan will make an initial appearance in federal court in Boston this afternoon.

