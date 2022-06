A Leitchfield man has been arrested after leaving the scene of an accident. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:00, Leitchfield Police Officer Missy Skaggs and EMS responded to the accident at the intersection of Elizabethtown Road and the William Thomason Byway. As Skaggs was en route, it was reported by Central Dispatch that one of the drivers left the scene.

LEITCHFIELD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO