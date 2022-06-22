ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, NY

Irving Man Faces Felony Charges After Crash on Route 438

chautauquatoday.com
 3 days ago

An Irving man is facing felony charges following an investigation into a recent two-vehicle crash on...

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Police: Kenmore man arrested for DWI after crashing into four vehicles

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Kenmore man will face several charges after hitting four parked vehicles in the City of Tonawanda while driving while intoxicated, according to police. Andrew Dickman, 26, was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI and suspended driver’s license, no driver’s license and failure to keep right after his car reportedly struck four […]
KENMORE, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Kennedy man faces several charges after crash in Conewango

A property damage crash on Cowens Corners Road in the town of Conewango on Monday led to the arrest of a Kennedy man on several charges. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies say they arrested 34-year-old Cory Heyl for driving while intoxicated first offense, aggravated DWI per se with BAC of .18 percent or more, failure to keep right, drinking alcohol in motor vehicle on highway and operator leaving scene of property damage accident. Heyl was transported to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office for processing. He was later released with appearance tickets and is due back in Conewango Town Court at a later date.
KENNEDY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Mayville Man Charged in Altercation

A Mayville man is facing charges after an investigation into an altercation that took place Wednesday evening at an address in Mayville. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene shortly before 9:30 PM and discovered that 39-year-old Benjamin Preston allegedly punched another person and prevented that person from calling emergency services. A warrant was issued Thursday for Preston's arrest, and he was picked up a short time later. He was brought to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 2nd-degree harassment and 4th-degree criminal mischief. He will appear in Chautauqua Town Court at a later date.
MAYVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irving, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Suspect in dirt bike theft facing additional charges in Dunkirk

A Dunkirk man, one of two men charged with the theft a dirt bike from the town of Sheridan, is facing additional charges in the city of Dunkirk. Dunkirk Police say officers observed the dirt bike with no lights traveling on Lake Shore Drive East early on June 14. After failing to comply, the dirt bike led officers on a vehicle pursuit. Police terminated the chase after the bike accelerated to a high rate of speed and became erratic. A short time later, the bike was located on the railroad tracks near Middle Road, and the pursuit resumed. After losing sight of the bike, police established a perimeter and located the operator of the dirt bike, 27-year-old Dakota Sugg. A passenger, 26-year-old Joshua Heimerl of Angola, fled on foot, but was apprehended a short time later. Heimerl was wanted on an outstanding warrant and turned over to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. Sugg is facing charges of criminal possession of stolen property in the 3rd degree (Class D felony), unlawful fleeing a police officer in the 3rd degree, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, and several vehicle and traffic law infractions.
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Sheriff's Deputies Charge Kennedy Man in Criminal Mischief Incident

Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Kennedy man after an investigation into a report of criminal mischief in the Town of Poland on Wednesday. Just after 4:00 PM, deputies responded to a residence and found that 44-year-old Wallace Ryder III had allegedly damaged another person's property without permission and then left the location. Ryder was located a short time later and taken into custody. He was arraigned at the Chautauqua County Jail on a charge of 4th-degree criminal mischief, and he will answer the charge in Poland Town Court at a later date.
KENNEDY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Arrest made after man found shot dead behind abandoned house

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Two Rochester residents are accused of fatally shooting a man and leaving his body in a car behind an abandoned house. Rochester police announced on Friday that Tyrell Doty and Alexis Chung are charged with second-degree murder for the March 30 shooting of Julius Hagood. RPD said the suspects and Hagood were "known to one another."
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felony Charges#Seneca Nation Territory#Dwi
13 WHAM

Wyoming County woman arrested after crashing car

Livingston County, N.Y. — A Wyoming County woman is accused of driving with a child while under the influence of drugs. Livingston County Sheriff's deputies responded around 8:20 a.m. on June 15th to Perry Road in Leicester for the report of a vehicle that had struck a deer and then hit a ditch.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two men face burglary charges after theft of dirt bike in Sheridan

An investigation into the theft of a dirt bike that was taken from a secured shed in the town of Sheridan last week has led to the arrest of two area men. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office say that 26-year-old Joshua Heimerl of Angola and 27-year-old Dakota Sugg of Dunkirk allegedly stole the dirt bike which was later located by Dunkirk Police. Heimerl and Sugg were arrested Wednesday and charged with burglary in the third degree. They were transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment and will answer the charges out of Sheridan Town Court.
SHERIDAN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Accused Drug Dealer Charged Federally For Causing “Serious Bodily Injury”

BUFFALO – An accused Jamestown drug dealer is facing federal charges connected to the alleged sale of narcotics that has resulted in “serious bodily injury.”. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo announced the federal grand jury indictment against 43-year-old Bradley Knapp on Thursday. Between January 2019, and...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
chautauquatoday.com

Several Departments Battle House Fire in Forestville

Firefighters from several area departments were called out to a fire that heavily damaged a house in Forestville on Saturday. Chautauqua County dispatchers say crews from Forestville responded to 11024 Bennett State Road just after 8:30 AM, with firefighters from Silver Creek, Hanover Center, Sunset Bay, South Dayton, Perrysburg, Sheridan and the Seneca Nation also responding. According to Forestville Fire, water in the area may have discoloration due to the fire. WDOE News will have more information when it becomes available.
FORESTVILLE, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Police Seek Driver Responsible For Fiery Crash In Chautauqua County

SHERIDAN – Law enforcement in Chautauqua County are seeking the driver responsible for causing a fiery crash on Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 20 near Aldrich Road in the Town of Sheridan after a TPS fuel truck struck a wheel that fell off of a van headed in the other direction of travel on the two-laned roadway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy