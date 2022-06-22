ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Make-A-Wish will host Burgers, Boots & Brews on Thursday at Rex Baxter Building

By From Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago

The Make-A-Wish North Texas organization and its Amarillo Regional Council will host  Burgers, Boots & Brews, a fun and family-friendly event, 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the Rex Baxter Exhibit Building, 3401 SE 10th Ave.

The Make-A-Wish fundraiser is returning after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds raised from Burgers, Boots & Brews will help grant more wishes for children with critical illnesses in Amarillo and the surrounding areas.

Attendees can sample burgers from local cook teams and restaurants and cast votes for the “Best Burger in the Panhandle,” participate in silent and live auctions, hear inspirational wish stories and more.

Tickets and more information about the event are available at one.bidpal.net/b3.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News:

