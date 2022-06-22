Explore more ‘hidden’ gems throughout Tennessee

As Summer begins and the weather continues to get warmer, there's no better place to head to than a lake. Tennessee is home to dozens of lakes and reservoirs. However, there's one in particular that stands out from the rest.
Centennial Park is a popular destination for Nashvillians and tourists alike. However, many don't realize the Parthenon, which is a focal point of the park, was part of an elaborate Centennial Exposition held in 1897.
Would you try this recipe? A Chattanooga, Tennessee weather broadcast said it’s now hot enough to make “mailbox lasagna.”. How do you do it? Meteorologist Brian Smith breaks it down:. Use fully cooked meat, assemble your lasagna in a small dish, and place it in the mailbox by...
It’s just nearing the first month of summer break, and we know it is a challenge to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free...
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Just up the road form Alabama is a little area known as Grundy County, Tennessee. Though the town may be small, the sound is big. A 3-million-year-old cave in Tennessee is now home to a world renowned music venue known as The Caverns....
An up-and-coming Alabama restaurant chain is opening another new location this month, and residents couldn't be happier. Alabama is quickly becoming a hot spot for new restaurants, and the latest restaurant to open its doors is SUPER CHIX.
Kangaroo Kickabout offers a unique visitor experience at Nashville Zoo. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for June 25, 2022. Self-defense claimed in fatal Harding Pike shooting. Man points gun at Metro Police officers. Drive-by shooting in neighborhood. Protests in Nashville after abortion ruling. Ruling initiates Tennessee’s trigger law. Tennessee...
U.S. Forest Service officials on Thursday announced that a bear had been euthanized after a campground in Cherokee National Forest was forced to close temporarily, marking the fourth bear to be euthanized in East Tennessee this month.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Losing your luggage is frustrating for travelers at the airport but when they give up on finding their baggage, where does it go? Well, on Wednesday, it all came to Nashville. Lost luggage helped put Scottsboro, Alabama, on the map. Wednesday, that little town 138 miles...
Mike Graham caught a near-record catfish in the Tennessee River. The big blue catfish weighed 107 pounds. The Tennessee state record blue catfish weighed 112 pounds, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. It was caught in 1998 by Robert Lewis in the Cumberland River. Graham, who is from Knoxville,...
The buffet is arguably one of the best things ever to happen to Tennessee cuisine. From Southern home-cooked meals to Chinese and sushi, keep reading to find out more about some of the best buffets in the state and where you can find them.
The Crieve Hall property running along Interstate 65 and on which once stood a controversial statue of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest has been offered for sale for $1.85 million. The address of the 3.59-acre property, which also once included 13 flags celebrating the Confederacy, is 701 Hogan Road. A...
We see stories all the time online and on social media about stray kittens being found and taken to the local animal rescue, but occasionally, this story out of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee is a little more "wild!" Needing a Little Help. A couple recently showed up at True Rescue, an...
Tennessee trigger law to ban most abortions in 30 days. Man previously arrested for terroristic threats found …. Missing person last seen in water at Clarksville …. Middle Tennessee religious leaders voice opinion …
Comments / 0