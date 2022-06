A food company which specializes in distributing food to Hispanic and Latino restaurants is planning to expand in Horry County. According to an announcement from Governor McMaster’s Office, the expansion of ‘Carolina Food Service of Loris’ will create 71 jobs in the county. During the expansion, the company will invest $3.7 million in the area when they buy nine additional acres to add 20,000 square feet to it’s existing location in Loris Commerce Park. ‘Carolina Food Service’ provides food in North and South Carolina including meats, condiments and spices and has received a $100,000 rural infrastructure fund grant for construction.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO