Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband and former manager Brandon Blackstock has a new home. Following their divorce and Clarkson being awarded their Montana ranch, Blackson just purchased his own $1.8 million home, seemingly with the settlement funds he was granted in their split. Us Weekly reports that per a deed transfer obtained, the 45-year-old purchased the home in Butte, Montana. He also renamed his cattle ranching business, which was previously known as Vintage Valley Ranch, to V Bar V Cattle Co. after the divorce was finalized. His plan is to retire from the entertainment industry and become a full-time rancher.

1 DAY AGO