Wednesday, Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice David E. Nahmias reversed the conviction of 41-year-old Justin Ross Harris for the charges of malice murder and first-degree child cruelty for the death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper. Harris was convicted in November 2016 on eight counts connected to the death of his son. A judge sentenced him to life without parole as well as 32 more years in prison for other crimes.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO