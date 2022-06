HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a man was found dead with gunshot wounds inside his vehicle in northwest Houston Thursday. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 5100 block of Antoine around 12:17 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head inside of a Jeep SUV.

