Trump reups the push to find the Supreme Court leaker after the bench adds an extra day of opinions on Friday as the country braces for impending overturn of Roe v. Wade

By Katelyn Caralle, U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Donald Trump is demanding that punishment be levied against the person who leaked the Supreme Court draft opinion showing an impending overturn to abortion protections awarded in Roe v. Wade.

The push comes as the Supreme Court added on Wednesday another opinion day to its calendar with 13 decisions left to be levied before the end of the term.

'The U.S. Supreme Court MUST find, reveal, and punish the 'Leaker.' Very easy to do - Go to the reporter who received the leak,' the former president suggested in a post on his Truth Social account on Wednesday.

'This is a tremendously serious matter that has never happened, to anywhere near this extent, before,' he added. 'The Court will be compromised and demeaned until this very big problem is solved!'

In early May, Politico reported a photocopy of a draft opinion from conservative Justice Samuel Alito showing a decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade – ending federal protections for a woman's right to terminate her pregnancy.

Donald Trump demanded that the person who leaked a Supreme Court opinion showing the overturn of Roe v. Wade be found and punished as the bench has only two days left before issuing the opinion that will overturn the 50-year-old landmark abortion case
The Supreme Court added on Wednesday to its calendar an additional opinion release day on Friday – Thursday was already set for opinion issuance as the court needs to hand down 13 more opinions before the end of its term

Immediately following the leak, conservative Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed its authenticity and launched an investigation into finding who leaked the document to the press.

With only two dozen opinions left to levy in two days, it's likely that by Friday Roe v. Wade protections could be ended.

Thirteen states have so-called 'trigger laws' that would immediately and completely outlaw abortion if the 50-year-old case is overturned.

Revelations of the impending decision last month launched nationwide protests on both sides of the issue and pro-abortion protesters descended on the D.C.-area homes of conservative Supreme Court justices after they were doxxed online by the group Ruth Sent Us.

The Supreme Court will issue the remainder of its opinions for the term on Thursday and Friday.

One remaining opinion is that for Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which made it to the Supreme cOurt after an lower appeals court struck down a Mississippi law that banned abortion after the 15-week point in a woman's pregnancy.

Chief Justice Roberts said he would back a 15-week ban, but would not go as far as signing onto Alito's opinion to completely overturn a precedent set in Roe v. Wade.

Even without the support of Roberts, the remaining five conservative justices on the bench still have the numbers in the 6-3 majority to overturn the ruling from 1973.

