MOREHEAD CITY — Billfish release bragging rights are still up for grabs this summer as the second annual N.C. Billfish Series hits its halfway point. The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament was the fourth in the series of eight tournaments stretching from May to August. There is no multi-million-dollar prize waiting at the end of the summer, but winning the Billfish Series – previously known as the N.C. Governor’s Cup – still has its merits.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO