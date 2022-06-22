ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Susan M. Dolce, 88, of Watertown

Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 3 days ago

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Susan M. Dolce, Watertown, passed...

www.wwnytv.com

wwnytv.com

Jeffrey F. Sauter, 66, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey F. Sauter, 66, of State Route 26, passed away at his home on June 21, 2022. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville, with Monsignor Dennis Duprey officiating. Burial will follow in Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the Mass, at the church. Contributions may be made to the Lowville Fire Department, P.O. Box 81, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lewis County Search and Rescue, 7740 W. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
wwnytv.com

Garnet F. Weaver, 68, of Gouverneur

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Garnet F. Weaver, 68, passed away on Wednesday at this home. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 1 from 4-8 pm at the Gouverneur Community Center. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
wwnytv.com

Edward W. Grunert, 94, formerly of Lowville and Croghan

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Edward W. Grunert, 94, formerly of Park Ave., Lowville, and Croghan, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville. Born November 26, 1927 in Croghan, NY, a son of Clemence and Julia (Besha) Grunert, he was educated at Fr. Leo Memorial School in Croghan.
wwnytv.com

Linda E. Towne, 78, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Linda E. Towne, 78, of 607 State Street died peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 22, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY where she had been a patient for a few days. Linda was born on December 29, 1943, in Hammond, NY to the late Oliver & Ruby (Smith) Gordinier. She attended school at the Augustinian Academy in Carthage. Linda was primarily a homemaker. Services will be held privately by the family. She married Donald Leroy Towne on February 8, 1960, in Harrisville, New York. Mr. Towne died in 1971. Linda is survived by her daughter, Deborah Lynn Towne Morgan, Carthage; a stepson, Anthony Sakowski, Jr., North Carolina; a special friend, Tanya Hanzel, of Carthage and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by many siblings, Thelma Marcellus, Leonna Pennock, Muriel Slate, Llewyln Gordinier, Oliver Gordinier, Anita Ellis, Merrill Gordinier, and a son- in law Titus Briscoe Morgan. She will be dearly missed, she was the most loving, caring person and would do anything for anyone. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619.
wwnytv.com

June A. Lavine, 90, of Brasher Falls

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for June A. Lavine, 90, of 34 Church Street, will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Brasher with Rev. Garry B. Giroux, officiating. June passed away March 11, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements...
wwnytv.com

Gwendolyn J. “Gwen” Hack, 94, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gwendolyn J. “Gwen” Hack, 94, a resident of Lewis County Health System Nursing Home, formerly of Brookside Senior Living Community and Beaver Falls, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the nursing home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m....
wwnytv.com

Honorable Lloyd Edwin Fraser, 89, formerly of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Honorable Lloyd Edwin Fraser, 89, formerly of Evans Mills passed away on June 15, 2022 in Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Lloyd was born October 20, 1932, the son of Clifford and Geneva Van Allen Fraser. He grew...
wwnytv.com

Kevin G. Therrin, 70, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kevin G. Therrin, 70, St. Regis Falls and formerly of Watertown, passed away Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with his family at his side. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A complete obituary will follow.
wwnytv.com

CHJC Teen Center has a lot to offer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County’s Teen Center offers a variety of youth activities and educational programs. Preventative programs manager Melissa Shova and Jason Miles, who’s been going to the Teen Center for six years, briefed us about it on 7 News This Morning.
wwnytv.com

Kenneth “Heimer” F. Strife, 89, of Croghan

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth “Heimer” F. Strife, 89, of Convent St., Croghan, died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Lewis County General Hospital shortly after being admitted after being stricken at home. Born April 13, 1933 in Croghan, NY, a son of Anthony P. and Veronica...
wwnytv.com

Richard C. Baker, 77, formerly of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard C. Baker, 77, formerly of LaFargeville passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, while being a resident at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown since August 2019. Calling hours will be Wednesday, June 29, at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown from 5:00 - 7:00pm. Funeral services...
wwnytv.com

Duane R. Lehman, 68, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Duane R. Lehman, 68, of 24300 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, NY passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. He is survived by his beloved wife, Wendy; two sons and daughters-in-law, Nathan A. and Sarah of Watertown; Trevor Jon and Erika Lehman of Baldwinsville; one granddaughter, Olivia Lehman; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bill and Judi Houppert of Lowville; Lawrence Jr. and Kathleen Woodruff of Canastota, NY; a niece, Meghann and Ross Piciucco of Fayetteville; aunts and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, Myron (Mike) and LaJune Lehman and a sister, Janell L. Woodruff.
wwnytv.com

Gregory Carl Wright, 67, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Memorial services for Gregory Carl Wright, 67, of Ogdensburg, NY will be held on Friday July 1st, 2022, at 11:00am at the First Presbyterian Church at 423 Ford Street in Ogdensburg, NY with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
wwnytv.com

Anthony “John” Futia, 88, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Anthony “John” Futia, 88, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home in Watertown on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, under the loving care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. John was born in Pyrites, New York on November 19, 1933,...
wwnytv.com

Louise H. Thesier, 88, formerly of Deer River

MOORESVILLE, North Carolina (WWNY) - Louise H. Thesier, 88, a former longtime resident of Deer River, NY died Saturday, June 18,2022 at the Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville, NC. Louise was born on June 12,1934 in Lowville, the daughter of the late Leon and Antoinette (Clark) Rima. She was...
wwnytv.com

Watertown Summer Block Party series kicks off Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first summer block party of the season just took place in Watertown Friday night. It was the first time one was held on Public Square since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, headlined this time around by local band Annie in the Water. The...
wwnytv.com

Our interview with 116th Assembly candidate Scott Gray

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week we’ve been hearing from some of the candidates in next week’s primary elections. First @ 5 anchor John Moore sat down with the two Republicans vying for the state’s 116th Assembly seat. Scott Gray and Susan Duffy are the GOP...
wwnytv.com

Thompson Park concert, fireworks show coming up next week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Noon Rotary Club will host the Concert in the Park on June 30. Carl McLaughlin appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the event at Watertown’s Thompson Park. Watch his interview above. The Double Barrel Blues Band will...
wwnytv.com

The Class of 2022 celebrated Friday night

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Plenty of pomp and circumstance was played across the North Country Friday night. The iconic send off tune played at Indian River Central School, one of many districts across the tri-county region holding high school graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2022 on Friday. Over...
wwnytv.com

Crane School of Music Reunion Concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) SUNY Potsdam’s Reunion 2022 will feature a special gathering of trombone alumni and faculty from The Crane School of Music -- with 76 trombones set to take the stage during their free concert on July 16. This is the third reunion of the former Crane...
WATERTOWN, NY

