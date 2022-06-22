Major injuries after a crash on Highway 74 in Palm Desert; Road closed in both directions

San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched Saturday morning to a reported commercial fire, in the area of East Central & South Lugo, San Bernardino. Firefighters quickly arrived on-scene to find a large pallet yard on fire with multiple exposures immediately threatened. Arriving crews worked to suppress the large fire & protect nearby exposures. Windy conditions & high heat quickly pushed the fire through the highly combustible pallet yard. A second alarm was quickly struck to bring additional manpower and equipment to the scene. A large amount of ember cast blew through the adjacent area causing additional spot fires, threatening multiple city blocks.
