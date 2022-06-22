ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Major injuries after a crash on Highway 74 in Palm Desert; Road closed in both directions

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighway 74 is closed in both directions after a major injury crash near Vista Point. The crash was first reported at around 11:50 a.m. Officer David Torres of the California...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

One dead, 5 injured in Indio crash

One person is dead after a traffic collision in Indio Friday evening. 5 others were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. Two people had to be extricated from their vehicles. The crash happened on Hoover Avenue and Fred Waring Drive just after 6 p.m. There is no word on the severity of the injuries, The post One dead, 5 injured in Indio crash appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with semi-truck in Coachella

A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital after a crash with a semi-truck Thursday afternoon in Coachella. The crash happened near the TA Travel Center on Dillon Road shortly after 2:15 p.m. Deputies were called to a major injury traffic collision. First Responders arrived at the scene and transported the motorcyclist to a local The post Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with semi-truck in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

PSPD: Gene Autry Trail closed through Wash due to critical injury crash

Palm Springs Police closed North Gene Autry Trail through the Whitewater wash Thursday morning due to a traffic collision and investigation. A statement from the department said the closure was between Interstate 10 and Via Escuela and involved a head-on collision with significant injuries. Lt. Gustavo Araiza of the Palm Springs Police Department said one driver The post PSPD: Gene Autry Trail closed through Wash due to critical injury crash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ

PSPD: Gene Autry Trail closed due to traffic collision

Palm Springs Police closed North Gene Autry Trail through the Whitewater wash Thursday morning due to a traffic collision and investigation. A statement from the department said the closure was between Interstate 10 and Via Escuela. Motorists were advised to use an alternate route to avoid delays. Both Vista Chino...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Palm Desert, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Desert, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Palm Desert, CA
Accidents
L.A. Weekly

Leticia Sandoval Killed in Traffic Crash on Margarita Road [Temecula, CA]

Vehicle Accident on Rancho California Road Left One Fatality. The incident took place at Rancho California Road and Margarita Road at around 4:00 a.m., according to Temecula Officials. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that one vehicle was traveling east when it struck another car traveling south, for reasons currently unknown. Eventually...
TEMECULA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Injuries were reported in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 74 in Palm Desert

First responders are at the scene of a crash on Highway 74 in Palm Desert, CAL FIRE confirmed. The crash was first reported at around 11:50 a.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on Mile Marker 89, which is just south of Vista Point. There are no additional details on the The post Injuries were reported in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 74 in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
L.A. Weekly

Jack Morgan Dies in Car Crash on Gilman Springs Road [Moreno Valley, CA]

64-Year-Old Killed in Traffic Accident on 60 Freeway. The accident happened on June 18th, at about 5:44 p.m., per initial reports. Furthermore, Morgan’s BMW SUV struck a center divider and overturned across all lanes for reasons currently unknown, according to witnesses. Eventually, paramedics arrived and pronounced Morgan dead at...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed, Another Injured in Collision near College Campus

A 25-year-old motorist was killed and his passenger injured in a speed-related collision near the entrance to the campus of Mt. San Jacinto College, authorities said Thursday. Jorge Paniagua of Hemet was fatally injured at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday at North State Street and Sagecrest Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
SAN JACINTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Torres
KESQ News Channel 3

Elderly couple rescued after becoming dehydrated on Indio hiking trail

An elderly couple was rescued from a hiking trail in Indio Thursday just before Noon. The initial call to first responders took place just before Noon at the Indio Hills Badlands Trailhead, which is located on Ave 42 and Golf Center Parkway. CAL FIRE deployed a team to find the couple. They were brought down The post Elderly couple rescued after becoming dehydrated on Indio hiking trail appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker found dead after becoming separated from their spouse on Indio trail

A hiker was found dead along an Indio trail after becoming separated from their spouse Wednesday afternoon. A couple in their mid-70s went out on a hike at the Badlands Trail located near Avenue 42 and Golf Center Parkway. The couple was staying at a time-share resort located near the trail, according to Ben Guitron The post Hiker found dead after becoming separated from their spouse on Indio trail appeared first on KESQ.
Nationwide Report

Man killed, woman injured after a single-vehicle crash on 10 Freeway in Yucaipa (Yucaipa, CA)

Man killed, woman injured after a single-vehicle crash on 10 Freeway in Yucaipa (Yucaipa, CA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday morning, a man lost his life while a woman suffered injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Yucaipa. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 1:30 a.m. on 10 Freeway, west of the Yucaipa Boulevard exit [...]
YUCAIPA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Channel#Channel 3#Bottom Of The Hill#Top Of The Hill#Traffic Accident#Vista Point#Dodge
KESQ News Channel 3

Two arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at Rancho Mirage RV Park

Two Desert Hot Springs residents have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at the Rancho Mirage RV Park last week. The shooting happened at approximately 10 p.m. on June 16, at the RV park located on the 70200 block of Highway 111. Alejandro Suarez, 43, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was The post Two arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at Rancho Mirage RV Park appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Arraignment Friday for trio accused in Cabazon outlets deadly robbery of Palm Springs man

Twin 19-year-old brothers accused with an 18-year-old in a robbery that culminated in the shooting death of a 66-year-old shopper at the Desert Hills Premium Outlets in Cabazon are slated to be arraigned today. Emanuel Rick Burt and Elijah Ray Burt, of Victorville, were extradited to Riverside County last month from Las Vegas where the The post Arraignment Friday for trio accused in Cabazon outlets deadly robbery of Palm Springs man appeared first on KESQ.
citynewsgroup.com

Fire Burns Multiple Buildings in San Bernardino

San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched Saturday morning to a reported commercial fire, in the area of East Central & South Lugo, San Bernardino. Firefighters quickly arrived on-scene to find a large pallet yard on fire with multiple exposures immediately threatened. Arriving crews worked to suppress the large fire & protect nearby exposures. Windy conditions & high heat quickly pushed the fire through the highly combustible pallet yard. A second alarm was quickly struck to bring additional manpower and equipment to the scene. A large amount of ember cast blew through the adjacent area causing additional spot fires, threatening multiple city blocks.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Elderly couple found dead inside Big Bear home

Homicide detectives are investigating after the bodies of an elderly couple were found inside a home in Big Bear Saturday evening. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on the 800 Block of Breckinridge Road near Big Bear Lake around 6:30 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing the home’s front […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
foxla.com

Fontana police chase ends on 10 Freeway in Redlands; shots fired

REDLANDS, Calif. - A police chase that started at a Fontana McDonald's ended on the 10 Freeway in Redlands Tuesday night. The situation began at the McDonald's restaurant near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and the 15 Freeway, according to Fontana Police. Authorities didn't say what happened, just that an incident occurred and a pursuit ensued from there.
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two arrested in March 2020 Beaumont homicide

Two men were arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Beaumont in March 2020. Leo Miguel Delara, 45, was shot and killed at a home along the 100 block of Myrl Drive in the City of Beaumont on March 18, 2020. Officers found Delara and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds. He The post Two arrested in March 2020 Beaumont homicide appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Road rage assault in Coachella leads to the discovery of three firearms and ammunition￼

A 28-year-old man was arrested today for allegedly assaulting another motorist with a deadly weapon in a road rage incident.    The man, a Salton City resident, was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The Coachella Community Action Team The post Road rage assault in Coachella leads to the discovery of three firearms and ammunition￼ appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Death investigation is conducted after deceased female is found in Mentone

A death investigation is being conducted after a deceased female was found in Mentone, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On June 20, deputies with the Sheriff’s Yucaipa Station were requested to respond to a wash area near Crafton Avenue and San Bernardino Avenue for a report of a found deceased person. Arriving deputies located the female but were unable to identify her due to the state of the remains.
MENTONE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy