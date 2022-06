——— The Fourth of July committee held a meeting in the court-room Tuesday night to receive reports from the various sub-committees. Everything is going along in fine shape and the celebration promises to be the best held in Elko for many years. The pavilion will be about 40x100 feet and is to be erected on the grounds opposite the mill and across the ditch from Hesson’s. The Fourth of July committee has decided that no intoxicating drinks shall be allowed on the grounds near the pavilion, but that any person wishing to erect a refreshment stand for the sale of ice cream, soda water, etc. would be allowed to do so upon the payment of $10 to the committee.

ELKO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO