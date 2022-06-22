Agents find 2,400 fentanyl pills, 15 pounds of pot during search of Florence home

FALKVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, news outlets reported.Dante Rashad Hawes, 32, of Dayton, Ohio, was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville, Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn told news outlets. The man took his own life, Chunn said.The vehicle was located just off Interstate 65 about 450 miles (724 kilometers) south of Dayton, where authorities found the bodies of a woman and girl dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a home on Thursday morning.Hawes was suspected of killing the two, who were his girlfriend and a young girl, Chunn said. Authorities didn't immediately identify the victims, and it wasn't clear how long they had been dead.

