Agents find 2,400 fentanyl pills, 15 pounds of pot during search of Florence home

The North Alabama Drug Task Force and Decatur Police Department's Vice/Narcotics Unit visited a home in Decatur on Wednesday to arrest a man on multiple felony warrants. Once they got there, Decatur Police say, they found the person they were looking for and four others, plus what police described as "a trafficking amount of methamphetamine."
LATE LAST WEEK AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A LAWFUL SEARCH WARRANT AT A RESIDENCE ON DECATUR AVE. AFTER SEARCHING THE RESIDENCE AGENTS LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 2400 FENTANYL PILLS AND APPROXIMATELY 15 POUNDS OF MARIJUANA. DARIEN AVANTE ARNOLD WAS ARRESTED AND FACES TRAFFICKING CHARGES ALONG WITH UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. ASSISTING IN THIS CASE WAS THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT, LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, ALEA, AND DEA.
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Drug Task Force says that it discovered fentanyl and marijuana while executing a search warrant on Decatur Ave. According to a Facebook post from the Florence Police Department, Darien Avante Arnold was arrested on June 15 when police located 2400 fentanyl pills and approximately 15 pounds of marijuana.
A woman hired to be a caretaker now faces criminal charges for stealing from the person she was caring for. Decatur Police arrested Melissa Ann Hale, 48, after an investigation prompted by the Department of Human Resources. A DHR worker filed a report June 16 over possible financial exploitation of...
MADISON POLICE: On June 18, this suspect stole a swing from the Kroger at 4579 Wall Triana Hwy. If you can help MPD identify the male or his truck, please call Det. Tyler Young at 256-772-5605 or email jonathan.young@madisonal.gov.
Hartselle Police say a juvenile was shot Thursday near Crestline Elementary School. Lt. Alan McDearmond, public information officer for the department, said the victim was in a vehicle near the intersection of Frost and Crestline streets when they were shot by someone in another vehicle. The victim's injuries were not...
A gas bandit is on the loose in Morgan County. The Priceville Police Department says gas has been siphoned from numerous vehicles in the area recently. Authorities were able to get images of a potential suspect, but don't know his identity. In one of the photos, you can see him carrying a hose in one hand and a gas can in the other.
FALKVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, news outlets reported.Dante Rashad Hawes, 32, of Dayton, Ohio, was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville, Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn told news outlets. The man took his own life, Chunn said.The vehicle was located just off Interstate 65 about 450 miles (724 kilometers) south of Dayton, where authorities found the bodies of a woman and girl dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a home on Thursday morning.Hawes was suspected of killing the two, who were his girlfriend and a young girl, Chunn said. Authorities didn't immediately identify the victims, and it wasn't clear how long they had been dead.
A man was found stabbed to death in Russellville after an apparent argument Wednesday night. Russellville Police Chief Chris Hargett said 42-year-old Richard Anthony Davis was found with a stab wound to his torso in the 600 block of Cotaco Street. Witnesses said he had been verbally arguing with 31-year-old...
June 13, Inv. Tania Burgess arrested Tiffany Henderson, 22 of Hartselle, for Chemical Endangerment of a Child. Burgess received information alleging Henderson had given birth to a child who tested positive for narcotics. Medical records were later obtained and confirmed the allegations. Henderson was booked into the Morgan County Jail...
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man found dead in a car in Falkville on Thursday. Dante Hawes, 32, of Dayton, Ohio, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Chunn said. According to the coroner, Hawes was the suspect in two murders in Dayton, Ohio.
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Several people in Lauderdale County are raising concerns over the Shoals Ambulance service. James Smith lives in Lauderdale County. He says one day his wife’s great uncle collapsed and struggled to breathe. Smith was a paramedic for almost 30 years. He said it took entirely too long for the ambulance to arrive.
The president of the Franklin County Rescue Squad is in jail and facing criminal charges for misusing public funds. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said they first received a complaint in April about missing rescue funds. A review of bank records and receipts later showed the funds had been used to purchase a variety of items not intended for use by the rescue squad.
