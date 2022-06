Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson attempted to avoid answering reporters’ questions as he left the Capitol by pretending to be on his phone, but he was called out by one of the journalists who spotted his screen. Mr Johnson was walking out of the congressional building on Tuesday after the hearing of the January 6 House Select Committee. The hearing presented texts between one of the senator’s staffers and an aide to then-Vice President Mike Pence. The conversation took place not long after the congressional certification of President Joe Biden’s victory was halted by the violent mob of Trump supporters...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO