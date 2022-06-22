ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

High Heels or Flats? Watch to See Which Style Wins in The Great Shopping Debate

By Alexis Bennett, Lilah Ramzi
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Welcome to The Great Shopping Debate! The Get’s first-ever live shopping show. On this month’s episode (which will premiere on June 23, 5 p.m. EST),...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Amal Clooney Does Double Date Night in a Retro Minidress with Cutouts

Amal Clooney is letting her style shine during date night. The human rights lawyer and her husband, George Clooney, were spotted in the South of France en route to La Colombe d'Or Hotel and Restaurant, where they met up with friends Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber for a double date, per the Daily Mail.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Heels#Sam Edelman#Platform Sandals#Commerce
Footwear News

Simone Biles Travels in Comfy Style With Tank Top, Joggers & Versatile Chunky Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Before Simone Biles took off into the air, she posed with her family in a mirror selfie. This gymnast smiled in an all-black sportswear ensemble. The Athleta ambassador had on a black ribbed tank with a slightly square neck, into tucked ruched black sweatpants. The sweatpants are drawn to the center, tied as they lay loosely. As she popped her leg, the ruching goes all the way to the bottom, hemming at her ankles, where she has on all-white sneakers with a chunky sole. She kept it simple, but still very stylistic for her accessories, as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Exudes Chic Glamour In Trench Coat Dress With Invisible Heels at Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Click here to read the full article. Naomi Campbell led a host of British stars at the Platinum Jubilee pageant, which took place through the streets of London on Sunday. The legendary supermodel was joined by Kate Moss on an open double decker bus — along with a group of other vehicles, representing each 10-year period of the Queen’s reign. Campbell was effortlessly chic in a beige dress by Burberry. The neutral-tone number had a ruffled panel along the bust and brown buttons on the bodice. The garment gave the illusion of a trench coat with its belted waist and wide...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Shop Our 23 Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon for Summer 2022

Summer dress season is quickly approaching and nothing says warm weather quite like a maxi dress. The easy-to-throw-on style is a summer wardrobe essential, easily styled up or down depending on your needs. And right now, Amazon is overflowing with chic options in all the trendiest silhouettes of summer dresses, and you don't have to wait for Prime Day 2022 to find the maxi dress of your dreams.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Megan Fox Poses in Disco Bralette, Dramatic Dresses & Sleek Heels for New Boohoo ‘Megan 2.0’ Collection Release

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Megan Fox is growing her presence in the fashion world this season, thanks to her partnership with Boohoo. The actress and the UK-based fast fashion retailer have joined forces on a second sleek collection, which launches today. The collection encompasses a wide range of over 40 pieces, from chainmail sequin tops to cutout dresses and wide-leg denim, that aim to share Fox’s empowering views on fashion. It’s also size-inclusive, with pieces available in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Pregnant Michelle Williams Flatters Her Baby Bump in Floral Maxi Dress With Chanel Glitter Flats at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Michelle Williams made her mark on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival today in France by sharing her take on pregnancy style. The “Venom” actress joined many familiar faces cradling her baby bump in a flouncy dress. The star arrived in a modified version of Chanel couture. The dress originally had puffy balloon sleeves on the runway, but was likely changed due to the summer heat. The gown instead features blue and white...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

This Ribbed Tank Dress Comes in So Many Colors

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We have too many pieces in our closet that can only be worn one certain way, or for one specific type of occasion. They usually just hang there, unworn, for 364 days a year, if not the entire […]
APPAREL
Footwear News

Sofia Richie Gives Mom Jeans a Cali-Girl Twist With Graphic Shirt & Slip-On Sneakers

Sofia Richie brought a California-cool take to mom jeans while heading to the hair salon. The recently engaged model was spotted strolling to said salon in Los Angeles, wearing a white T-shirt. Punctuating her casual top was a graphic print with punchy blue, red and yellow tones. The shirt was tucked into a light blue pair of high-waisted “mom jeans,” giving Richie’s outfit a ’90s spin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Faith Hill’s Chic Lingerie-Inspired Lace Bodysuit & Pumps Give Romantic Twists to Business-Casual Dressing With Tim McGraw at Paramount+ UK Launch

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Faith Hill showed off her red carpet style on Monday as she attended the Paramount+ UK launch event in London. The streaming service hosted a party to celebrate the official launch, which happens on Wednesday. To the event, the country singer and “1883” star went with a play on business-casual attire. She wore a matching skirt set complete with a gray tweed high-waisted pencil skirt and a matching cropped blazer detailed with gray...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nicole Scherzinger Elevates a Biker Jacket with Glitzy Dress and Louboutins for London Night Out

Click here to read the full article. Nicole Scherzinger took a nonchalant approach to night-out dressing while out and about in London. While heading to the restaurant Maine, the Pussycat Doll was glitzy in a silver minidress. The sparkly number featured a strapless silhouette and allover sequins, ideal for a glamorous evening look. Adding a slick edge to the piece was a black leather biker jacket, complete with long sleeves, a belted accent and red lining — which Scherzinger wore draped over her shoulders. The star finished her outfit with a range of jewelry, including silver hoop earrings, a gold pendant necklace,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

I tried Amazon's No. 1 bestselling outdoor sandal — and it was love at first wear

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Zara Said Let's Party: 30 Pretty Going-Out Shoes That Have My Jaw on the Floor

Whenever I'm getting ready to go out for the night, my plans usually come first and my outfit choice second. But ever so often, it's the other way around. On occasions like this, I find myself invading the group chat to cook up some plans just so I can get the chance to step out in a new party-ready piece. Shopping for an occasion that's yet to be planned? Some might call it delusional, but I call it manifestation. And whether or not your weekend plans are already set, Zara has something to say about it.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Wears Menswear-Inspired Outfit With Summer-Worthy Tote and Retro Sneakers in NYC

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes proved her penchant for effortlessly eclectic style while in New York City this week. The “Dawson’s Creek” star was spotted strolling in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, wearing black jeans with an oversized white button-down shirt. The wardrobe staple featured an oversized fit and was covered in thin pink pinstripes; naturally, Holmes made it her own by tucking it asymmetrically into her waistband and unbuttoning the cuffs. The effortless duo was finished...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Manolo Blahnik's second collection for Birkenstock has arrived

There has never been more belief in the strength of collaboration in fashion. From major fashion houses teaming up on one-off collections to seemingly aesthetically opposite brands pairing up on capsules, more designers than ever are seeing the benefit of teamwork. And, one of the most successful of these unexpected...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

5 Festival Style Tribes To Look Out For In The Fields

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Festival fashion is a hot topic right now. Revellers have committed many months to finding looks to wear to the events taking place...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy