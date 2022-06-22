The Net-a-Porter Sale Is On! Here Are 21 Items on Our Radar

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’m good at paring down areas of my home when necessary, but truth be told, I’ve never been a minimalist. I love an abundance of closet and shelf space, and always have an eye out for affordable, space-saving organization solutions. I’ve installed drill-free over-the-door storage in multiple rooms, added bins to my pantry, and there are more doors in my apartment with Command hooks than without. I know it might sound like a lot, but it actually makes my apartment look neater. Having those organization solutions not only helps to keep my space tidy, but it forces me to consider what to keep and what to get rid of, guilt-free.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO