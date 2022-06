McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Eastbound US 380 at Stonebridge Road in McKinney is shut down Friday evening, according to police. Two people were killed in a two car crash. A sedan was traveling eastbound on US 380, slowing for a yellow light at Stonebridge Road when it was rear-ended by a pick-up truck, police said on Twitter. The four passengers in the first car were transported to a hospital, but two in the backseat did not survive. The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured and was interviewed by detectives. McKinney police are investigating the crash and said that intersection will be shut down 'for some time.'

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO