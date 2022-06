SAN DIEGO -- So many things have happened to the Phillies since J.T. Realmuto last homered on May 26. They got a new manager, of course. They played themselves into postseason contention, too. But for the Phillies to get there for the first time in more than a decade, they will need players like Realmuto to play more like themselves. It means a little more pop from Realmuto, wherever he hits in the lineup.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO