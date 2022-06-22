ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Combat Crow’s Feet and Dark Circles With This Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We know we sound like a broken record, but wrinkles are such a pain in the neck — literally. At this point, we’ve embraced the inevitability of aging, but that doesn’t mean we have to surrender our skincare routine entirely! Fine lines may be a fact of life, but we’d still like to keep our complexion as youthful as possible.

If there’s one type of wrinkle that really gets us down, it’s crow’s feet. Even the name is creepy! Lately, we can’t even look at photos of Us in natural lighting — all we can see are the deep lines and dark circles around our eyes. Thankfully, there’s a peptide-based product that specifically targets this trouble area. Introducing the HydroPeptide Eye Authority , an eye cream that brightens your under-eyes and reduces puffiness and wrinkles. Read on to shop this eye-catching product!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q675k_0gItCuCc00
HydroPeptide
See it!

Get the Eye Authority for $79 at HydroPeptide!

Looking for a skincare solution that will help you get rid of frustrating fine lines around your eyes? HydroPeptide’s Eye Authority may be the answer. Clinically proven to minimize expression lines, wrinkles and puffiness, this eye cream tightens and brightens at the same time.

Formulated with firming peptides that penetrate beneath the skin’s surface, this eye treatment relaxes the appearance of crow’s feet. The crushed pearl powder (so fancy!) illuminates the eye area to reduce dark circles. And plankton extract evens skin tone and shrinks age spots.

According to a clinical study, 91% of participants noticed less visible fine lines in just two weeks! Kick those crow’s feet wrinkles to the curb with this HydoPeptide eye cream !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LNGl8_0gItCuCc00
HydroPeptide
See it!

Get the Eye Authority for $79 at HydroPeptide!

On those days when you wake up with a little extra puffiness under your eyes or fine lines that just won’t go away, try HydroPeptide’s Eye Authority . This formula instantly enhances radiance under your eyes, covering up those dark circles and smoothing out your skin.

Customers say they “can’t live without” this nourishing eye cream! One reviewer reported, “I have been using Eye Authority for the past [three] months and have noticed a visible improvement in my eye area. Lines and dark circles are less noticeable and the cream leaves my eye area luminous. One of my most favorite, can't-live-without products. Thank you HydroPeptide!”

Another shopper said, “This product not only gave my under-eyes the nourishment that they needed but also gave them a pick me up! Eye Authority has a micro tint to it, also, so I haven't needed to use concealer since using the product. Also, a little goes such a long way! I now know why it’s a top-selling product!”

This brightening HydroPeptide eye cream really packs a punch. Try it out for yourself today!

See It! Get the Eye Authority for $79 at HydroPeptide!

No t your style? Explore more eye and lip treatments here and shop all other products from HydroPeptide here !

88% of Users Noticed an Improvement in Crow’s Feet With This Gentle Serum

Read article

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners
, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

‘Hair Frosting’ Is Replacing Balayage & It’s So Natural

Though we're only halfway into 2022, the world's most talented hair experts have been busy cementing the colour trends that are going to take the year by storm. There's 'French glossing' (a modern take on the ombre look, which promises to transform dull, dry hair), 'expensive brunette' (inspired by Selena Gomez) and 'warm honeycomb' (because blonde will always be in vogue). But one LA-inspired hair colour movement is slowly trickling down everywhere — and it's set to take over from one of the most requested colour appointments, balayage.
HAIR CARE
In Style

How To Apply Eyeshadow Like a Pro

We've spend a significant amount of time wearing masks. So while lipstick may still be somewhat out of the question, our eyes are still often all people see. Therefore, it makes sense if you've been more focused on your eye makeup as of late. But if you are new to...
MAKEUP
Elite Daily

Say Goodbye To Strawberry Legs With Billie's New $7 Exfoliating Bar Soap

Please say hello to a new soap bar from Billie that’s going to change your shaving game. Billie’s Body Buffer Pre-Shave Exfoliating Bar is a vegan $7 soap bar that, when used before you shave, helps prevent dry skin, bumps, strawberry legs, and ingrown hairs (aka the bane of my existence). Since summer, for me at least, means shaving way more frequently, this skin-protective Buffer Bar couldn’t have launched at a better time.
SKIN CARE
The Guardian

A tiny drop of this hair serum might just change your life

Back in February, I interviewed Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye presenter, activist and standup comic, whose original profession – hairdressing – had born an eponymous product line. Unsure if it was any good, after we met I decided to try out JVN Complete Instant Recovery Serum, £24, on my fine, chemically lightened hair, following the back-of-bottle claim that just a tiny drop per hair wash, applied to towel-dried lengths, would change my life.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crow#Wrinkle#Dark Circles#The Cream#The Eye Authority
Us Weekly

The Bachelorette’s Cam Ayala Undergoes Leg Amputation Amid Lymphedema Battle: ‘Faith Over Fear’

After struggling with lymphedema for most of his adolescent and adult life, Cam Ayala had his leg amputated and is opening up about his recovery. "Gotta lotta BROMENTUM with @b.rapp #amputee #CAMputee #FAITHoverFEAR 🙏🏽✝️,” the Bachelorette season 15 contestant, 32, wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 24, sharing post-surgery hospital photos. Ayala’s amputation comes nearly 20 years after he was first […]
CELEBRITIES
Allrecipes.com

Stop Using Metal Knives to Slice Avocados — Here's What to Use Instead

When you're ready to cut an avocado for your avocado toast, guacamole, or a simple salad, you're probably not thinking about the type of knife that you should use. Most of the time, you likely grab the first knife you can find, which is almost always a metal knife (since those are so common in kitchens).
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Daily Mail

Martine McCutcheon admits she felt she was 'losing her mind' during the menopause before praising 'game changer' hormone replacement therapy for easing her symptoms

Martine McCutcheon says she felt as if she was 'losing her mind' as she went through the menopause. The actress, 46, took to her Instagram page this week to share a clip of herself talking about experiencing the perimenopause and going on to hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to help with her symptoms, which she describes as a 'game changer'.
CELEBRITIES
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dresser from 1964 Becomes a Black and White Beauty

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Spotting quality vintage furniture in antique and secondhand stores is a true talent, one that the best collectors and furniture flippers alike have, so it’s no surprise that when professional furniture flipper Katie Grossman (@therevivalist_) saw this 1964 dresser, she knew it was something special.
INTERIOR DESIGN
AFP

Mud, sweat and cheers: Traditional Thai water buffalo race enthralls crowds

Boys scurry, duck and weave through crowds sheltering from the suffocating heat before upending buckets of cooling water on beefy bovines waiting to compete at the annual traditional Thai buffalo races in Chonburi on Sunday. "I compete in the buffalo racing because I am trying to preserve our Chonburi traditions about good rice, good buffalo." tp-rbu/je
ASIA
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us What Vitamin C Does To Our Skin

From serums and oils to moisturizers and sunscreens, Vitamin C has made its way into virtually every type of skincare product under the sun. Whatever you’re looking for, you can likely find an option that contains this ingredient. And with all the hype around it in the skincare sphere, you may have found yourself asking: what exactly does Vitamin C do? As it turns out, the answer is a lot! This water-soluble antioxidant nutrient can do wonders for your skin, especially when it comes to diminishing signs of aging.
SKIN CARE
ETOnline.com

Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale Just in Time for Summer

Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, Birkenstock doesn't go on sale often. That's why this discount at Free People is such a big deal. During Free People’s Summer Solstice Sale, color-blocked Birkenstocks are 20% off and will go with every outfit this summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

158K+
Followers
18K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy