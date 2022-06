Sunnyside police accused a 19-year-old man of threatening to kill a store employee because he’s Asian. Police were called to the Valley View Market, 107 W. Lincoln Avenue at 3:35 a.m. Friday after an employee said a man came in and threatened to kill him. He said the man confronted him with a knife in his hand and said he was going to come back with a gun to shoot him.

SUNNYSIDE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO