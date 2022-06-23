Enter to win LA Philharmonic West Side Story (2021) in Concert tickets at the Hollywood Bowl!

Enter for your chance to win a four (4)-pack of tickets to see The LA Philharmonic West Side Story (2021) in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl!

Directed by Academy Award-winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

Gustavo Dudamel--who conducted the 2021 adaptation's soundtrack-leads the LA Philharmonic in a performance of the score from the beloved musical by Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerome Robbins-while the film is projected on the Bowl's big screen on July 12 & July 14, 2022.

West Side Story (2021) in Concert ticket giveaway runs from June 27, 2022 - July 1, 2022.

Five lucky winners will receive a four (4)-pack of West Side Story (2021) in Concert tickets at the Hollywood Bowl.

And one lucky grand prize winner will receive a four (4) person box seat package, selected on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period at 7am PT during our streaming broadcast on our ABC7 app, you may enter the "SECRET CODE" in the link below.

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here