Tottenham's Harry Winks will have a "point to prove" if Everton's interest in the midfielder results in a move to Goodison Park, according to BBC Radio London's Nick Godwin. The 26-year-old England international was integral to Spurs' team under former manager Mauricio Pochettino, but has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho and now Antonio Conte. He made 28 appearances in 2021-22, scoring just one goal and registering two assists.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO