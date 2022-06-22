ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, OH

Malta man sentenced in sexual abuse case involving a minor

By Carolyn Fleegle
WHIZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGAN COUNTY, Ohio–The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Malta man has been sentenced in connection to a sexual abuse case involving a juvenile. 61-year-old Robert L. Collins was...

whiznews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Muskingum Co. Most Wanted

Tattoos: Lf Ear, Lf Foot, Lf Thigh, Neck, Rt Ear, Rt Foot, Rt Thigh, Wrist, Buttock. Offense/Warrant Type: 2/Felony Indictments, 1/Misdemeanor warrant on complaint, 2/Bench Warrants. Charges: Trafficking & Poss. of Drugs, tampering w/evidence, Failure to comply w/Police Officer, failed to complete community service, and Failure to pay child support.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

UPDATE: Ambulance Involved Fatal Accident

The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two vehicle accident near Gaysport. It happened just before 8:00 am Friday near the 8200 block of Old River Road. Lt. Russell Pasqualetti with the Zanesville Post said 62-year-old Charles Wheeler of Blue Rock was driving his pick-up truck northbound on Old River Road when it collided head-on with an ambulance with the Malta and McConnelsville Fire Department that was headed south.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Two Arrested Following Traffic Stop

A 31-year-old Zanesville woman and 30-year-old Cleveland man were taken into custody in Guernsey County Tuesday evening. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said Deputy Adam Castor was on patrol on Interstate 70 near State Route 209 when he observed a defect on a vehicle traveling east on the interstate. Deputy...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Coury to Retire as Chief of Police

After 30 years of service to the Zanesville Police Department Chief Tony Coury is stepping away from his post. Mayor Don Mason confirmed the chief’s departure Thursday afternoon. Coury has served as chief for almost six years. When he took over in November of 2016 Coury said he wanted...
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Morgan County, OH
City
Malta, OH
State
Ohio State
Morgan County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Collins, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WHIZ

Webb Financial Hands Out Flags Ahead of Independence Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Webb Financial Group in Zanesville handed out flags today to help Zanesville residents gear up for their Independence Day celebrations. The financial planning organization set up outside their building to hand out flags to drivers at the Maple and Adair intersection – after the surprise success of last year’s event.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Gladys D. Church

Gladys Dolores Church, 91, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022. Gladys was born July 13, 1930 in Zanesville, daughter of the late Macy Lamay. Gladys leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Harry Church, David Church and Christine Church. Gladys enjoyed spending time watching old western programs...
ZANESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Rape#Abuse Case#Southeastern Ohio#Violent Crime
WHIZ

Zanesville-Muskingum Health Department Looking to Renew Levy

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville-Muskingum Health Department is pursuing the renewal of a levy. Currently, officials are working on getting the 1 mill levy renewal on the ballots for the upcoming November election. The funding provided by this levy is critical in addressing local health issues that otherwise have...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Yard Sale to Benefit Animal Shelter Society

This Saturday you’ll have a chance to help the Animal Shelter Society through shopping. Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville is hosting a yard sale from 8am until Noon in the parking lot of their Bell Street location. “We’ll be here with a tremendous amount of stuff that may be the...
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIZ

Georgia Ann Wilson

Georgia A. Wilson, 83, of Crooksville, passed away, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Fairfield Medical Center after a sudden illness. She was born in Junction City, to the late Thelma (Colborn) Griffith Dumolt and Roy Griffith, on July 7, 1938. Georgia was a 1956 graduate of McLuney High School and was a member of Iliff United Methodist Church. She worked for many years as a ram press operator at Nelson McCoy Pottery. Georgia was a socialite and loved talking with friends, visiting local bars when she was able, completing crossword puzzles and crocheting. Let to mourn her passing are sons, Lance Wilson of Crooksville, Shane Wilson of Columbus; grandchildren, Angela, Stephanie, Mallie, Austin; 2 great grandchildren; nephew, Jerry L. Wyrick. Preceding her in death were her parents; stepfather, who raised her, John J. Dumolt; sisters, Sally Wyrick, Betty Lynn Long and brother, Junior Colburn. No services will be observed, and a dignified cremation will take place. You may visit www.rossfrashfuneralhomes.com to send a note of condolence, or sign the online register book.
CROOKSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

A Day of Togetherness: Zanesville Pride 2022

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The community is invited to come together in a celebration of pride, acceptance, and love this Saturday in honor Pride Month, which commemorates the beginning of the Stonewall Riots and celebrates the entire LGBTQIA+ community. Zanesville Pride 2022 promises an afternoon of fun, food, and even therapy animals...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Shirley S. Wells

Shirley S. Wells, 78 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 21, 2022 at her residence. She was born on April 26, 1944, daughter of the late Walter H. Spicer and Viola Hewitt. She worked for the Corps of Engineers as a Contract Negotiator. Shirley was married...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

J&E Distributors Opens Doors At New Location

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – J & E Distributors has found a new home in the Zanesville community, cutting the ribbon on their larger facility off Grant Cliff Road on Thursday. J & E Distributors produces various commercial products, focusing primarily on restaurant, janitorial, and bar supplies. The company first opened its doors to the public back in 1977 and has grown significantly since. J & E’s customer base spans over 20 counties within the state of Ohio, as well as parts of West Virginia.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Judith “Judy” A. Williams

Judith “Judy” A. Williams, 91 of Zanesville died at 5:50 PM Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the Oaks at Bethesda. She was born December 5, 1930 in Zanesville, OH the daughter of Roy K. Williams and Florence S. (Haehnlen) Williams. Judy was a Fourth Generation member of Trinity...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Black Diamond Development Awarded Tax Credit

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that the state will aid in the rehabilitation of 38 historic buildings by offering nearly $40 million in tax credits as part of the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program. One of the projects seeing funding is Black Diamond Development...
SHAWNEE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy