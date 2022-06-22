ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westernport, MD

Authorities identify man recovered from Potomac River

By Cumberland Times-News
CNHI
 3 days ago

WESTERNPORT, Md. — Authorities were waiting on toxicology results Wednesday in their effort to determine the cause of death of a Keyser, West Virginia, man, whose body was recovered Sunday from the...

www.cnhi.com

WSAZ

Manhunt for murder suspect closes West Virginia campground

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A manhunt is underway for a man facing murder charges. Arlo Romano, a 42-year-old from Morgantown, who is wanted for murder was spotted near the Chestnut Ridge Campground near the Monongalia/Preston county line, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The campground has been closed,...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
clayconews.com

Maryland State Police Identifies Troopers Who Apprehended Murder Suspect In The June 9th Washington County Shootings

SMITHSBURG, MD – Maryland State Police have identified the troopers who helped apprehend the man charged with shooting five people, including three fatally and injuring a Maryland state trooper Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Washington County. The troopers helped apprehend Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia. He...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Fire Damages Home In Washington County

No injuries were reported. Fire at 12715 Allanthus Dr. (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Hagerstown, Md (KM) The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a house fire Wednesday night in Hagerstown. At around 9:45 PM, fire fighters were dispatched to 12715 Allanthus...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
theriver953.com

FCSO arrest a murder suspect

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced the arrest of Michael Antonio Hill. Hill is being charged with murder in the second degree in the murder of Rufus Holland. The investigation began June 21 with a health and welfare check at Holland’s Kernstown home. After arrival authorities found...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
wtae.com

Woman shot to death outside Uniontown bar

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A woman is dead after a shooting late Thursday night at a bar in Uniontown, Fayette County. Police responded to McPatton's Pub on North Gallatin Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Officers on scene found the victim, 34-year-old Samantha Harden, of Uniontown, on the road. “Our call was...
UNIONTOWN, PA
WDTV

Arrest made in Morgantown murder, another suspect on the run

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on a homicide that occurred last month. Monongalia County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested Cleotis Cortez-Paul Epps, Jr., 42, of Harper Woods, Michigan, on Wednesday for First-Degree murder, felony conspiracy and conspiracy to sell and/or distribute a controlled substance in Monongalia County.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Voice

Vending Machine Fire Causes Thousands In Damage To Hagerstown Home

A malfunctioning vending machine sparked a large garage fire in Maryland that caused thousands in damage to a Washington County home. Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, first responders were dispatched to North Colonial Drive in Hagerstown, where there was a report of a fire that broke out inside a single-story residence.
WBRE

6 injured in Fulton County marijuana plant explosion

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Six people were injured after an explosion at a marijuana plant Wednesday afternoon. The call came in just before noon for an explosion at 3786 N. Hess Road (Ilera Healthcare) in Taylor Township, according to Fulton County Coroner Berley Souders. The explosion was said to be from a generator on […]
FULTON COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Uniontown woman dead following shooting outside bar

A Uniontown woman was shot and killed outside a city bar on Thursday night, according to police. Officers responded to the 200 block of North Gallatin Avenue outside McPatton’s Pub around 10:20 p.m., where they found Samantha Harden, 34, with a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead a short time later at Uniontown Hospital, police said.
UNIONTOWN, PA
theriver953.com

Update on the accident that closed Rt. 340 for 7 hours

An email from Virginia State Police (VSP) confirms the death of two people in the accident that closed Route 340. The accident closed Route 340 between Double Toll Gate and Waterloo for almost 7 hours Mon. June 20. VSP confirms that Shea E. Hawkins of Winchester and Lewis E. Thompson...
WINCHESTER, VA
Daily Voice

Safety Inspection At PA Medical Marijuana Plant After Explosion Hurts Six People: OSHA

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation after six people were hurt in an explosion at a medical marijuana plant, authorities say. Emergency crews were called to the explosion at the Ilera Healthcare facility located at 3786 North Hess Road in Taylor Township at the Fulton and Bedford County line around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, according to emergency dispatchers.
FULTON COUNTY, PA
WDVM 25

Road rage stabbing incident sends one to hospital

BOLIVAR, Md. (DC News Now) — A road rage stabbing incident that led to one driver being stabbed happened near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 10:30 in the morning near the Bolivar light. Two males claim that the other driver was driving aggressively on 340 […]
HARPERS FERRY, WV
Metro News

Miss West Virginia Pageant Saturday night in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The Miss West Virginia Pageant is Saturday night in Martinsburg. Miss West Virginia and Miss West Virginia Outstanding Teen will be both be crowned. Reigning Miss West Virginia Jaelyn Wratchford said it’s gone fast. “You know when you win you only get 365 days but...
MARTINSBURG, WV
Daily Voice

Person Found Unconscious At PA Kohl's, 20+ People Evacuated For Carbon Monoxide Leak

After one person was found unconscious at a Pennsylvania Kohl's store, more than 20 people were evacuated— 10 of which have been hospitalized, authorities say. EMS was called to the report of the unconscious person at the Chambersburg area Kohl's store on Norland Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, according to Greater Chambersburg Area Paid Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 1813.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Augusta Free Press

Spotted lanternfly quarantine zone expanding to more Virginia localities

With no natural enemies in the U.S., spotted lanternflies, Lycorma delicatula, can cause extensive damage to vines, crops and trees. Virginia’s Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine currently includes the city of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Warren and Frederick. In early July, the quarantine zone will be expanded to the cities of Buena Vista, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Manassas, Staunton and Waynesboro, and Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Page, Prince William, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Wythe counties.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 6/20/2022

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the Tuesday, June 21 murder of a Kernstown man. A media release from the office of Sheriff Lenny Millholland today stated that deputies were making a welfare check at the Fay Street home of Rufus Holland Tuesday morning when they discovered a blood-like substance on the front door.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Suspect arrested in Frederick County murder

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the Tuesday, June 21 murder of a Kernstown man. A media release from the office of Sheriff Lenny Millholland today stated that deputies were making a welfare check at the Fay Street home of Rufus Holland Tuesday morning when they discovered a blood-like substance on the front door.
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA

