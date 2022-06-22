Authorities identify man recovered from Potomac River

With no natural enemies in the U.S., spotted lanternflies, Lycorma delicatula, can cause extensive damage to vines, crops and trees. Virginia’s Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine currently includes the city of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Warren and Frederick. In early July, the quarantine zone will be expanded to the cities of Buena Vista, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Manassas, Staunton and Waynesboro, and Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Page, Prince William, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Wythe counties.
