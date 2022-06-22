Authorities identify man recovered from Potomac River

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation after six people were hurt in an explosion at a medical marijuana plant, authorities say. Emergency crews were called to the explosion at the Ilera Healthcare facility located at 3786 North Hess Road in Taylor Township at the Fulton and Bedford County line around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, according to emergency dispatchers.

FULTON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO