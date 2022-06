ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple videos taken by a Downtown Abilene resident has shown just how reckless some e-scooter riders can be when the sun goes down. Riders in her videos following, cutting off, and harassing Abilene drivers. “I waited from May until now, hoping that the situation was going to get better as we […]

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO