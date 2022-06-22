ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Andrej Bolkovic Becomes New CEO at Chicago-Based OCC

By Felipe Erazo
financemagnates.com
 3 days ago

Chicago-based OCC said on Wednesday that Andrej Bolkovic had been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer. According to the press release, he will replace John P. Davidson, who is set to retire in the first half of 2023. Bolkovic is currently the CEO of Akuna Capital LLC, and...

www.financemagnates.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

First Black owned bread company giving back to South Side community

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Some businesses are about more than making money -- they're about giving back to the communities.That's the case with the first-ever Black-owned slice bread company that was started by a group of friends from right here in Chicago.The greatest thing since sliced bread. You might have said it, without even knowing it dates back to 1928. That's when the first pre-sliced packaged bread was sold."What's crazy is it took 100 years for Black people to be part of this industry," Charles Alexander of the Black Bread Company. "To reap the benefits of our families and our community eating bread...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Kimberly Hobson Named CEO of South Side Healthy Community Organization

The South Side Healthy Community Organization (SSHCO) Board of Directors announced today that it has named Kimberly Hobson as its first Chief Executive Officer. The SSHCO is a not-for-profit organization comprised of 13 health care entities – safety net hospitals, health systems and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) – working together to better connect existing health organizations, increase access to care, address some of the most challenging health issues its communities face, and ultimately, ensure stronger, healthier communities across the South Side of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
ncsha.org

Pritzker Administration Provides Nearly $75 million for Affordable Housing Development

COVID-19 Affordable Housing Grant Program Will Support the Creation of More Than 1,000 Units for Families, Seniors, and Individuals with Disabilities. CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) Board announced conditional awards using $75 million in federal funds to provide vital gap financing and complete underwriting for affordable housing developments that may have otherwise not been built due to financial challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded through the COVID-19 Affordable Housing Grant Program (CAHGP), IHDA is providing grants to 19 affordable developments across Illinois that will create or preserve 1,023 units of affordable housing. The program is the state’s latest effort to ensure the construction and rehabilitation of affordable housing continues to move forward during a time of unprecedented need among low- and moderate-income households.
ILLINOIS STATE
BET

Evanston, Illinois Selects First Group of Black Residents To Receive Reparations After Decision To Make Cash Payments

In an attempt to address its legacy of racial discrimination, Evanston, Ill., has selected its first 16 residents to recieve $25,000 each in reparations as compensation, CBS News reports. The development comes as other states and municipalities begin to make decisions to study the possibility of reparations for discrimination and chattel slavery.
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
CBS Chicago

Six current, former U.S. Postal employees accused of collecting fraudulent unemployment benefits, business loans

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six current and former U.S. Postal Service employees have been charged with fraudulently obtaining loans for businesses that did not really exist. The six defendants were charged as part of an investigation by the Illinois Attorney General's Task force on Unemployment Benefits Insurance Fraud. They all applied for a variety of government loans and assistance during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Attorney General's office. In addition to trying to get loans from the Small Business Administration for businesses that were not real, four of the defendants are accused of filing for fraudulent unemployment...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Dr. Mildred C. Harris Leads Citywide Faith-Based Community Breakfast

God First Ministries under the leadership of Dr. Mildred Harris, Founder, and CEO, will host a Chicago Faith-Based Community Breakfast on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in the International Ballroom of the Hilton Chicago Hotel, 720 South Michigan Ave. The ticket cost is $50.00 or a table is available for $500.00. Serving as Honorary Chairpersons are: IL Congressman Danny K. Davis ( 7th District); IL Governor J.B. Pritzker; Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County Board President; Jesse White, Illinois Secretary of State; Congressman Bobby Rush (1st District); Kwame Raoul, Illinois Attorney General; and Michael W. Frerichs, Illinois Treasurer. The breakfast program emcee will be Pam Morris, Gospel with Pam show, WVON 1690AM.
CHICAGO, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Confidential Investigation Recommends Termination of Maywood’s Village Manager, and former mayor of Kankakee, Chasity Wells-Armstrong –

“Rather than uncovering evidence supporting her complaints, the investigation found a culture of fear and intimidation in Maywood created by Village Manager Wells-Armstrong.”. In March of 2022, Maywood Village Manager, and former mayor of Kankakee, Chasity Wells-Armstrong lodged a complaint alleging Mayor Booker was subjecting her to a hostile work...
MAYWOOD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Occ#Critical Role#Akuna Capital Llc#Akuna Securities Llc#Holland Clearing House#Ing Bank#Technology Committee#Board
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Alderpersons turn up the heat on CTA to explain how the agency will fix service gaps

If there’s one thing most Chicagoans can agree on nowadays, it’s that CTA service has become unacceptably unreliable, with frequent gaps in scheduled service due to COVID-19-related labor shortages, especially at night and on weekends. The problem has been exacerbated by the infuriating ghost train and bus problem, where customers told on the Bus and Train Tracker that runs are approaching, only to have them disappear off the screen before they arrive.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'I know it's about discrimination': South Side aldermen upset grocery store closings leaving them without fresh food options

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big push to address food insecurity in Chicago.Aldermen are calling the exodus of certain stores in their neighborhoods discriminatory. They are now coming together to demand solutions.CBS 2's Steven Graves tells us how ultimately, neighbors are the ones who are suffering. When grocery stores close on the South Side, community-led markets like on in Englewood become essential. "It's just important for people to know there are places like this to use your LINK card." The sudden shuttering of ALDI in Auburn Gresham leaves community outreach worker Elida Benavides baffled. "Where do we go? The groceries are so...
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

More stimulus checks are coming soon to Chicago

Photo of money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) Here's some good news, Chicago. The state of Illinois will be sending you a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent (with a maximum of three per family). So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all qualifying children are under 18 years of age). There are some income limitations, please check this source for details. The good news is that the state says a check will come to 90% of residents.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy

Comments / 0

Community Policy