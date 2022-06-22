ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ODH reveals anti-abortion policy by firing employee over sharing medical information, and more

Can reasonable people agree on an Ohio constitutional amendment allowing abortion? Today in Ohio special episode revisited

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, the Republican-dominated Ohio legislature is poised to outlaw abortion in the state. But the majority of Ohioans, like the majority of Americans, support abortion. Could thoughtful Ohioans reach a consensus on possible constitutional amendment allowing abortion, with limitations?
Ohio provides first update on COVID-19 deaths in three weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Ohio remained flat in weekly reporting Thursday, when the state provided an update on deaths for the first time in three weeks. The Department of Health reported 121 deaths in its first update on how many people have died from COVID-19 in […]
Ohio lawmakers react to SCOTUS abortion case

WASHINGTON DC — We are getting reaction from local lawmakers to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, the Democratic candidate for Ohio Governor, said access to abortion and reproductive care is on the ballot in November.
Roe v. Wade has been overturned: What it means for Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Supreme Court ruling Friday drastically changed the options for pregnant people across the country, including in Ohio. In a 6-3 ruling, the court’s conservative majority struck down the constitutional right to an abortion, opening the door for states to set their own standards for abortion access. Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia […]
Special August 2 Primary set in Ohio

The special August primary is a result of the controversial Ohio redistricting map issue, after the Federal Court instructed the Ohio Secretary of State’s office to use the third set of General Assembly maps passed by the Ohio Redistricting Commission in February. The directive came down from a panel...
