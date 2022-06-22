ODH reveals anti-abortion policy by firing employee over sharing medical information, and more

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A ban on most abortions at the first detectable fetal heartbeat became the law in Ohio on Friday following the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Enforcement of Ohio’s 2019 “heartbeat” ban had been on hold for nearly three years under a federal court...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, the Republican-dominated Ohio legislature is poised to outlaw abortion in the state. But the majority of Ohioans, like the majority of Americans, support abortion. Could thoughtful Ohioans reach a consensus on possible constitutional amendment allowing abortion, with limitations?
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, June 24, 2022, on 3News Now with Stephanie Haney. In a special edition of 3News Now with Stephanie Haney, our legal analyst breaks down how the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade impacts Ohio abortions rights.
The founders of our nation knew that a well-armed citizenry was crucial to protecting the God-given rights that we as Americans enjoy. Our ability to speak without persecution, practice religion as we wish and live and work freely, are all protected by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Unfortunately,...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. On Friday, the Supreme Court announced that it has overturned Roe v. Wade, the nearly 50-year legal precedent guaranteeing the right of legal abortion in the U.S. Politicians across Ohio have been quick...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has issued a reprieve for a man who was set to be executed this fall after being found guilty of killing Cleveland police officer Wayne Leon. Quisi Bryan was...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Ohio remained flat in weekly reporting Thursday, when the state provided an update on deaths for the first time in three weeks. The Department of Health reported 121 deaths in its first update on how many people have died from COVID-19 in […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, many in Ohio are asking what's next now that the nearly 50-year legal precedent guaranteeing the right of legal abortion in the U.S. has been struck down. Speaking with 700WLW's Bill Cunningham in Cincinnati, Ohio Governor...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second week in a row, almost all Ohio counties — including Cuyahoga — are green, or designated as having low COVID-19 transmission, according to the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map estimating the risk of COVID-19 infection in U.S. counties.
WASHINGTON DC — We are getting reaction from local lawmakers to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, the Democratic candidate for Ohio Governor, said access to abortion and reproductive care is on the ballot in November.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The state of Ohio on Thursday reported 16,159 new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly dashboard update, almost identical to last week’s new case number. This week’s case total averages to about 2,308 new cases per day over seven days. Cases remain well short of the totals in January, when they hit nearly 200,000 a week.
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Hours after the United States Supreme Court announced a ruling that overturns the nearly 50-year legal precedent of Roe v. Wade, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine urged Ohioans to "be kind, civil, and respect one another" in debating abortion. DeWine held a statewide address on Friday amid...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel is delaying the groundbreaking of a $20 billion chip-manufacturing plant in central Ohio. The facility, announced earlier this year and to be built in a section of Licking County that will be annexed into New Albany, will postpone its groundbreaking event originally scheduled for July 22. Intel Ohio General Manager […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court on Friday held that six Democratic candidates for various political offices can appear on the ballot in the rescheduled Aug. 2 primary election. The court voted 4-3 to reverse Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s decision to disqualify potential candidates who did not...
NEW ALBANY, Ohio — A groundbreaking event scheduled next month for Intel's multibillion-dollar manufacturing facility planned for central Ohio was put on hold, the tech company announced Thursday. Intel is building a $20 billion chip plant in Licking County which will employ about 3,000 people. The company has said...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Supreme Court ruling Friday drastically changed the options for pregnant people across the country, including in Ohio. In a 6-3 ruling, the court’s conservative majority struck down the constitutional right to an abortion, opening the door for states to set their own standards for abortion access. Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia […]
NEW ALBANY — A groundbreaking scheduled next month for Intel’s multibillion-dollar manufacturing facility in Licking County has been put on hold, our partners at 10TV in Columbus are reporting. >>Ohio beats-out 40 states for $20B Intel chip plant; Company pledges ‘Silicon Heartland’. Intel announced in January that...
The special August primary is a result of the controversial Ohio redistricting map issue, after the Federal Court instructed the Ohio Secretary of State’s office to use the third set of General Assembly maps passed by the Ohio Redistricting Commission in February. The directive came down from a panel...
Comments / 0