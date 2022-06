Two Bay Area cities top the list for worst-run in the state. Wallet Hub ranked San Francisco as the worst-run city in California with Oakland coming in second place. Each city was ranked on education and health scores, crime rate, economy and infrastructure, credit rating, and debt. San Francisco was held back by debt and budget issues while Oakland had poor crime and infrastructure scoring. San Francisco was also ranked the second worst-run city in the country behind Washington, D.C.

