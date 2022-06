Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are on opposite ends at the moment as they are looking to work on a new contract extension for the future of both him and the organization. However, as negotiations move forward, there doesn’t appear to really be light at the end of the tunnel. While the thought process around the league is that Irving will remain in Brooklyn, the two sides have yet to really make any progress on a deal and things look bleak at the moment.

