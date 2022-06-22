These are the best tech startups in Dallas: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new study from The Tech Tribune is looking at which tech startups are the best in Dallas.

Officials say they compared independent, privately-owned companies across different key factors including:

Revenue potential

Leadership

Product traction

Competitive landscape

Here is their list of the best tech startups in Dallas:

StackPath Bestow Compass Datacenters Covered Care Alto Veryable Supreme Golf OneDay Shiftsmart Door.com

For the full report, visit The Tech Tribune .

