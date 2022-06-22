ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

These are the best tech startups in Dallas: study

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R4pmE_0gIt0sFr00

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new study from The Tech Tribune is looking at which tech startups are the best in Dallas.

Officials say they compared independent, privately-owned companies across different key factors including:

  • Revenue potential
  • Leadership
  • Product traction
  • Competitive landscape

Here is their list of the best tech startups in Dallas:

  1. StackPath
  2. Bestow
  3. Compass Datacenters
  4. Covered Care
  5. Alto
  6. Veryable
  7. Supreme Golf
  8. OneDay
  9. Shiftsmart
  10. Door.com

For the full report, visit The Tech Tribune .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
multihousingnews.com

Lightbulb Capital Group Acquires 5-Property Texas Portfolio

Totaling more than 1,400 units, the communities are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin areas. Lightbulb Capital Group has purchased the five-property Royalton Portfolio, which totals 1,437 units across four properties in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area and with the final property situated in suburban Austin. The transaction was closed by Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), which represented seller SWBC Real Estate and also procured the buyer.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Business
Axios Dallas

3 private pools to rent in Dallas starting at $45 an hour

Escape the summer heat by renting out a swimming spot through the pool-sharing site, Swimply.How it works: The site is like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.Swimply had just gotten off the ground at the start of the pandemic. This summer, the company is making a big push in Texas.Details: Swimply doesn't require hosts to provide bathrooms — but says most of them do.The company offers liability and property damage protection, but recommends hosts "obtain appropriate insurance."Here are three swimming spots for rent in Dallas:1. Resort-style retreatKick back at this luxe pool...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Industrial Outdoor Storage Is Having A Moment

Industrial Outdoor Storage (IOS) – the “ugly duckling” of commercial real estate – is having a major moment. IOS lots typically used for storage facilities to support businesses ranging from logistics to e-commerce have reached peak demand, and IOS is now estimated to be a $200-billion asset class on the cusp of going predominantly institutional.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Startups#The Tech Tribune#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Airport Officials Recommend Dallas Love Field Expansion

Dallas Airport officials commissioned an economic impact study that includes the suggestion of expanding Dallas Love Field Airport. The study was presented Tuesday to the Dallas City Council Transportation Committee. It comes as a surprise to Love Field neighbors who recall years of controversy about noise and traffic at the...
DALLAS, TX
CentralTrack

[PLAYLIST] Dallas Versus Houston Hip-Hop.

The Importance Of Houston’s DJ Screw And His Unofficial Holiday In Dallas, “Screw Done Already Warned Me” At Texas Theater And A Playlist With Iconic Hip-Hop Artists From The Two Major Cities. There are a few important dates in hip-hop that have been immortalized thanks to monumental,...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
K945

Planning on Flying Out of Dallas Soon? Read This Before You Do

This Past Weekend Was Horrid for Travelers All Over the Country. I had heard about memorial day struggles when it came to flying out. Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled and we were hearing that it had to do a crazy uptick in summer. According to CBS, over 7,000 flights were canceled over the Memorial Day weekend in 2022. I remember thinking "Hopefully I don't struggle with that issue when I travel."
DALLAS, TX
nrn.com

Nation’s Only Chicken Salad Franchise Continues to Expand Across Texas, Inks Deals for Locations Across Austin, Dallas and San Antonio

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of franchise agreements that will bring nearly 20 new restaurants to the state over the next five years. The brand has signed two major deals over the past year in Texas— one for 8-units in San Antonio in October 2021 and most recently one for 8-units in Austin. Texas continues to prove itself as a prime area for expansion as Chicken Salad Chick builds on the success of its 21 existing locations across Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. The brand plans to open five new locations in Texas this year, which add to its goal to open 50 locations across the country by the end of 2022.
DALLAS, TX
Thrillist

The 14 Best Places to Watch Fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

The time of year is upon us when the lyrics to America’s most patriotic songs come to vivid life. From broad stripes, bright stars, and tiny bombs bursting in air to many-a-rocket’s red glare, it’s not just one Party in the U.S.A., but several throughout North Texas. We’ve already had a few fireworks displays to get us into the spirit this past weekend, but the bulk of the Independence Day celebrations take place this upcoming long weekend. So whether you’re in Dallas, Fort Worth, or one of our many suburbs, you’re close to more than your fair share of exploding nighttime light shows. Or head to the shores of White Rock Lake for one of our favorite spots to view multiple shows in every direction. Read on for 14 thrilling ways to celebrate America with red, white, and blue to spare.
FORT WORTH, TX
KDAF

KDAF

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy