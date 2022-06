On April 23, Joe McGill came to Austin and did what he's done at the former dwellings of enslaved people in numerous cities across the country: stayed overnight. McGill, who lives in Charleston, S.C., is founder and executive director of the Slave Dwelling Project – an effort launched just over a decade ago to center the experiences and narratives of enslaved people at historic sites that have all too often erased them.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO